Golden Globe Red Carpet 2024: Margot Robbie to Taylor Swift; celebrities arrive in style

As A-lister Hollywood celebrities start arriving for the 81st Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at Beverly Hills, California; let's check out the best-dressed celebs

Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

Rosamund Pike with that enviable head gear and the black off-shoulder gown and massive diamonds on her fingers made a stunning appearance

Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in a green ensemble looking stunning as usual. Her shimmery bright green gown is OH SO GOOD!

Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

Margot Robbie walks the red carpet in her 'Barbie' coloured shimmery, embellished gown. She looks stunning

Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

Suits' boss-woman Gina Torres, who is also presenting tonight arrives at the red carpet for the 81st Golden Globe Awards in style

Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

Patrick J Adams arrived with wife Troian Bellisario dressed in a tuxedo at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

Suits actor Gabriel Macht aka the dashing Harvey Specter walks the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards