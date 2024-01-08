Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Golden Globe Red Carpet 2024: Margot Robbie to Taylor Swift; celebrities arrive in style

    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 7:07 AM IST

    As A-lister Hollywood celebrities start arriving for the 81st Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at Beverly Hills, California; let's check out the best-dressed celebs

    article_image1

    Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

    As A-lister Hollywood celebrities start arriving for the 81st Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at Beverly Hills, California; let's check out the best-dressed celebs

    article_image2

    Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

    Rosamund Pike with that enviable head gear and the black off-shoulder gown and massive diamonds on her fingers made a stunning appearance

    article_image3

    Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

    Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in a green ensemble looking stunning as usual. Her shimmery bright green gown is OH SO GOOD!

    article_image4

    Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

    Margot Robbie walks the red carpet in her 'Barbie' coloured shimmery, embellished gown. She looks stunning

    article_image5

    Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

    Suits' boss-woman Gina Torres, who is also presenting tonight arrives at the red carpet for the 81st Golden Globe Awards in style

    article_image6

    Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

    Patrick J Adams arrived with wife Troian Bellisario dressed in a tuxedo at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

    article_image7

    Golden Globe Awards/Twitter

    Suits actor Gabriel Macht aka the dashing Harvey Specter walks the red carpet of the 81st Golden Globe Awards

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar 'thankless'; Here's what happened ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar 'thankless'; Here's what happened

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more

    Golden Globes 2024 Winners List: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer- Barbie- Cillian Murphy- Margot Robbie ATG

    Golden Globes 2024 Winners List: Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr. wins big for Oppenheimer

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: From hosts to venue to nominations and more RBA

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: From hosts to venue to nominations and more

    Golden Globe Awards 2024 LIVE: Where and when to watch in India? RBA

    Golden Globe Awards 2024 LIVE: Where and when to watch in India?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Man arrested for selling drugs under pretext of massage parlour in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Man arrested for selling drugs under pretext of massage parlour in Kochi

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha to be live-streamed at New York's iconic Times Square: Reports

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha to be live-streamed at New York's iconic Times Square: Reports

    Koodathayi Murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea of Jolly Joseph seeking acquittal over serial killing today rkn

    Koodathayi Murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea of Jolly Joseph seeking acquittal over serial killing today

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar 'thankless'; Here's what happened ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui calls Abhishek Kumar 'thankless'; Here's what happened

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon