BoycottMaldives: Famed Indians back 'Explore Indian Islands' post derogatory Maldives comments

Expressing surprise at the unwarranted negativity from Maldives public figures, Akshay Kumar urged Indians to prioritize their dignity, stating, "Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism."

In response to disparaging remarks made by Maldivian ministers about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit, Indian celebrities are advocating for domestic tourism. Prominent figures like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Salman Khan, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar have taken to social media to encourage people to explore Indian islands such as Lakshadweep and Sindhudurg.

John Abraham highlighted India's incredible hospitality and the "Atithi Devo Bhava" ethos while endorsing Lakshadweep as a must-visit destination.

“Incredible Indian hospitality, the philosophy of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,’ and an expansive marine life to explore—Lakshadweep is the place to be. #exploreindianislands,” John conveyed in his X post.

Sachin Tendulkar reminisced about his visit to Sindhudurg, praising India's stunning coastlines and unspoiled islands. He encouraged fellow Indians to discover the country's diverse destinations.

"250+ days since we celebrated my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town had everything we desired and more. Breathtaking locations paired with exceptional hospitality gave us a trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our 'Atithi Devo Bhava' philosophy, we have much to explore and countless memories waiting to be made. #ExploreIndianIslands," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Salman Khan expressed admiration for PM Modi on X, saying, "It's wonderful to see our Hon PM Narendra Modi at the magnificent, clean, and stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that they're in our India."

The derogatory comments from Maldivian ministers sparked widespread criticism and calls for boycotting the Maldives as a tourist destination. Yet, there has been no apology or retraction from the involved ministers.

However, the Maldives government issued a statement acknowledging, "The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives...Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks."

PM Modi visited Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared numerous photos, including an 'exhilarating experience' trying snorkeling.

Through a series of X posts, PM Modi showcased the white beaches, pristine blue skies, and ocean, tagging them with a message urging adventurers to include Lakshadweep on their list.

