Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    #BoycottMaldives: Famed Indians back 'Explore Indian Islands' post derogatory Maldives comments

    Expressing surprise at the unwarranted negativity from Maldives public figures, Akshay Kumar urged Indians to prioritize their dignity, stating, "Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism."

    Boycott Maldives: Famed Indians back 'Explore Indian Islands' post derogatory Maldives comments AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    In response to disparaging remarks made by Maldivian ministers about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit, Indian celebrities are advocating for domestic tourism. Prominent figures like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Salman Khan, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar have taken to social media to encourage people to explore Indian islands such as Lakshadweep and Sindhudurg.

    Expressing surprise at the unwarranted negativity from Maldives public figures, Akshay Kumar urged Indians to prioritize their dignity, stating, "Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism."

    'Express yourself responsibly...' Maldives government raps ministers after India protests derogatory remarks

    John Abraham highlighted India's incredible hospitality and the "Atithi Devo Bhava" ethos while endorsing Lakshadweep as a must-visit destination.

    “Incredible Indian hospitality, the philosophy of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,’ and an expansive marine life to explore—Lakshadweep is the place to be. #exploreindianislands,” John conveyed in his X post.

    Sachin Tendulkar reminisced about his visit to Sindhudurg, praising India's stunning coastlines and unspoiled islands. He encouraged fellow Indians to discover the country's diverse destinations.

    "250+ days since we celebrated my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town had everything we desired and more. Breathtaking locations paired with exceptional hospitality gave us a trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our 'Atithi Devo Bhava' philosophy, we have much to explore and countless memories waiting to be made. #ExploreIndianIslands," Tendulkar wrote on X.

    Getting fighter cocks 'on a high' this Sankranti: Breeders in Andhra give roosters Viagra & other steroids

    Salman Khan expressed admiration for PM Modi on X, saying, "It's wonderful to see our Hon PM Narendra Modi at the magnificent, clean, and stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that they're in our India."

    The derogatory comments from Maldivian ministers sparked widespread criticism and calls for boycotting the Maldives as a tourist destination. Yet, there has been no apology or retraction from the involved ministers.

    However, the Maldives government issued a statement acknowledging, "The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives...Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks."

    PM Modi visited Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared numerous photos, including an 'exhilarating experience' trying snorkeling.

    Through a series of X posts, PM Modi showcased the white beaches, pristine blue skies, and ocean, tagging them with a message urging adventurers to include Lakshadweep on their list.

    Indian tourists cancel Maldives vacation plans over ministers' derogatory remarks; check details

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2024, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Express yourself responsibly Maldives government raps ministers after India protests derogatory remarks on PM Modi

    'Express yourself responsibly...' Maldives government raps ministers after India protests derogatory remarks

    Getting fighter cocks 'on a high' this Sankranti: Breeders in Andhra give roosters Viagra & other steroids AJR

    Getting fighter cocks 'on a high' this Sankranti: Breeders in Andhra give roosters Viagra & other steroids

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)? vkp

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)?

    Karnataka minister calls for special poojas in state on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration day AJR

    Karnataka minister calls for special poojas in state on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration day

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans vkp

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans

    Recent Stories

    Express yourself responsibly Maldives government raps ministers after India protests derogatory remarks on PM Modi

    'Express yourself responsibly...' Maldives government raps ministers after India protests derogatory remarks

    LIC in trouble? Vignesh Shivan's film receives notice from India's Life Insurance Corporation; read details RBA

    LIC in trouble? Vignesh Shivan's film receives notice from India's Life Insurance Corporation; read details

    Getting fighter cocks 'on a high' this Sankranti: Breeders in Andhra give roosters Viagra & other steroids AJR

    Getting fighter cocks 'on a high' this Sankranti: Breeders in Andhra give roosters Viagra & other steroids

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)? vkp

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)?

    Bengaluru: Cat spotted on rails at JP Nagar metro station, netizens express concern vkp

    Bengaluru: Cat spotted on rails at JP Nagar metro station, netizens express concern

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon