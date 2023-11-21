Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's death says, 'Main Toh Funeral Pe Bhi Nahi Gayi'

Bigg Boss 17 update: TV star Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death in 2020 was 'very shocking' for her. Ankita remembered Sushant and told Munawar, “Bohot acha insaan tha voh. He was a good man."

Ankita Lokhande mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput again in a recent Bigg Boss 17 episode. She was talking with Munawar Faruqui when his Shayari about a broken heart made her melancholy. “Mat bol yeh saari chize, voh hit karti hai buri tarike se (Don’t say all these things, it hits badly). But I like what you said,” she told him and then began singing Kaun Tujhe from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant Singh Rajput led the film, which was released in 2016.

Ankita remembered Sushant and told Munawar, “Bohot acha insaan tha voh. He was a good man. Main aise bolti hu na kabhi, THA, muje itna ajeeb lagta hai. Matlab abhi toh thik hai normal ho gaya hai. Vicky ka bhi dost hai na Sushant toh you know abb voh nahi rha iss duniya is the most worst feeling (And when I use the word ‘was’, I feel so strange. I mean, now it’s okay, it’s normal. Sushant was Vicky’s friend also and when I realise that he is no more, that is the worst feeling).”

Munawar then asked Ankita details about Sushant’s death to which she said, “Abhi yeh baat nahi karna chahti lekin aisa nahi hai. Muje yeh nahi batana tuje kuch bhi (smiles) (I don’t want to talk about it now and I don’t want to say anything to you now).”

“Logo ke version hai sabke. Alag alag but you are one of them jisko exactly pata hai (People have different versions but you are the one who knows what exactly happened),” Munawar added.

The TV actress then expressed that she could not attend Sushant’s funeral and said that his death was ‘very shocking’ for her. “Mei toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Mei jaa hi nahi paayi. Muje laga mei nahi dekh sakti yeh. Mei yeh dekh hi nahi sakti (I did not even go to the funeral. I couldn’t go. I thought I wouldn’t be able to see this),” she said.

Vicky ne bola ki tu jaa kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hu. Maine voh experience hi nahi kiya tha kabhi life mei (Vicky told me to go but I refused. How will I see it. I never experienced anything such in my life),” the actress added.

“Maine first time mere papa ko dekha Munna aise. Meko pata chala ki kisika jaana kya hota hai. Mere papa bohott… miss you daddy (gets emotional). Mei papa ko bar bar bolti thi, papa Bigg Boss.. (breaks down in tears) Hit karti hai yaar chize bas (I saw my father for the first time in that condition. I then realised what it means to lose someone. I used to tell my father about Bigg Boss. These all things hit you),” Ankita ended.