    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty, Jyothika starrer banned in THESE countries

    The Malayalam movie Kaathal - The Core starring Mammootty and Jyothika will release on November 23. Meanwhile, the movie has been banned in some areas.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 9:03 AM IST

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kaathal - The Core. The movie will hit theatres on November 23. The movie is directed by Jeo Baby. While the movie is getting ready for release, there are reports that the movie has been banned in some countries.

    The leading trade analysts have tweeted that the movie has been banned in Qatar and Kuwait. The reason for the ban is said to be the content. Earlier, Mohanlal's movie Monster was also banned due to the same reason. The trailer of the movie was released on November 14. 

     

    "Kaathal: The Core," a drama film, is the sixth directorial venture by Jeo Baby, renowned for his 2021 film "The Great Indian Kitchen." The cast features prominent actors Mammootty and Jyothika, along with Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and others. Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years.

    The film's screenplay was crafted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, and it is produced by Mammootty under his production banner, Mammootty Kampany. The music is composed by Mathews Pulickan, Salu K. Thomas handles the cinematography, and Francies Louis takes charge of editing. With a notable cast and crew, "Kaathal - The Core" has been eagerly anticipated, especially given the success of Jeo Baby's previous work and the star power of Mammootty and Jyothika.
     

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 9:03 AM IST
