    Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan posts cryptic message on Instagram leaving his fans worried; Check out the post

    MC Stan, winner of 'Bigg Boss 16', stirs concern with cryptic posts on social media, including one expressing a desire for death

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 24, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

    Rapper and 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan has sparked concern among fans with his recent Instagram post, where he shared a cryptic message about death. The post, which read "Ya Allah bas maut dede (Oh God, just grant me death)," left followers deeply worried.

    Known for his active presence on social media, Stan's abrupt message caught many off guard. This isn't the first time the rapper has caused concern with his online activity. Back in April, he posted about quitting rapping, only to delete the message later.

    Earlier, Stan's YouTube account fell victim to hacking. He informed his followers via an Instagram story, expressing frustration over the incident and urging patience while the issue was resolved.

    MC Stan, born Altaf Shaikh, gained fame with his track 'Basti Ka Hasti,' which remains a fan favorite. Despite his success, his recent posts have left supporters hoping for his well-being and stability.

