    Cannes 2024: Who is Nancy Tyagi? The UP girl who made India proud at the Global stage; Read on

    Nancy Tyagi, a 23-year-old self-taught fashion designer from Baranwa village, Uttar Pradesh, made a stunning debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. With no formal training, she created a breathtaking 20 kg pink gown, turning heads and showcasing her talent. Her journey from a small town to Cannes, driven by passion and resilience, is truly inspiring

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 24, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Nancy Tyagi, a 23-year-old self-taught fashion designer from Baranwa village in Uttar Pradesh, made headlines with her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Despite having no formal education in fashion design, Nancy's passion and determination led her to create a stunning pink gown that turned heads on the prestigious red carpet. This gown, which she stitched herself from scratch using 1,000 meters of fabric, weighed 20 kg and featured a superbly long train, embodying her dream of becoming a fashion icon.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Overcoming Hurdles and Gaining Recognition

    Nancy's journey to Cannes was far from easy. Initially aspiring to clear the UPSC exams, the lockdown gave her an unexpected opportunity to follow her true passion: dress designing. With no formal training, she relied on her innate talent and creativity to craft extraordinary outfits. Despite facing body shaming and trolling on social media, Nancy continued to showcase her creations, gradually gaining a loyal following and appreciation for her work. Her rise as a fashion influencer began with her popular Meesho hauls, which marked the beginning of her recognition in the fashion world.

    Making India Proud at Cannes

    Nancy's debut at Cannes was not just about her beautiful gown. She made India proud by conversing in Hindi on the red carpet, showcasing her cultural pride in a space where English often dominates. Her story emphasizes the power of dreams and self-belief over formal degrees and high-end resources. Nancy's journey continued to inspire as she made a second appearance at Cannes in 2024, this time wearing a sequinned saree gown with a backless blouse and hood, once again designed and stitched by herself. Her achievements underscore that passion, perseverance, and confidence can indeed make dreams come true.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
