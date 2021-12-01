Bigg Boss 15: Will Karan Kundrra get married next year to Tejasswi Prakash? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 15 is giving audiences non-stop entertainment. Will Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get married next year? Here's what we know about the same. Read further to know about all the details.

Bigg Boss 15 is seeing its share of romance, action and drama. It looks like Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have found love in one another. It seems like they have already accepted their relationship to the extent that they are always seen hugging, kissing and expressing love for one another. Now it looks like the actor is all ready to take his relationship to the next level.

Lately, in the Bigg Boss house, there was a conversation doing roundabouts related to Karan's astrologers prediction. The actor had revealed that his astrologer had predicted that he would be getting married to a girl younger than his age. When Rashami had got this topic Karan had said that his astrologer had said that he would be getting married in March. Rashami took it in a fun way and said that Tejasswi would not agree to the same.

Wow! It looks like Karan has his mindset on Tejasswi, and anything can surely change overnight. How would Tejasswi react knowing that Karan is all set to marry her? In the Bigg Boss house, we have seen many romantic relationships. Most of them have ended after the show got over. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who had met in the Bigg Boss house, are happily married. Will Tejasswi and Karan also get married? Only time will tell about that. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian calls Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal fake for this reason

During a previous task in the Bigg Boss house, Karan was seen calling Ritesh fake and said that he had been a coward for not acknowledging his marriage to Rakhi Sawant since years. A task was conducted by actress Neha Dhupia where Karan was seen calling Ritesh kaayar (coward). He also said that Ritesh ran away post his marriage and came back post three years. This comment made by Karan did not gel well with Rakhi. She began an argument with him and accused him of cheating in his previous bond. Also read: Does Niki Tamboli’s black attire remind you of Urfi Javed’s cut-out dress? See pics