Chocolate banana muffins: Follow THESE 5 easy steps to bake at home

Chocolate banana muffins are delicious treat combining rich cocoa, natural sweetness from bananas. Quick, easy to make, they’re perfect for breakfast, snacks, or dessert

Preheat and Prepare

Set the oven to 180°C (350°F) and line a muffin tray with paper liners. This ensures even baking and prevents sticking

Mash Bananas

Mash 2 ripe bananas in a bowl until smooth. Bananas add moisture and natural sweetness to your muffins

Mix Dry Ingredients

Combine 1.5 cups of flour, 1/3 cup cocoa powder, 1 tsp baking powder, and a pinch of salt. This is your dry mix for fluffy muffins

Blend Wet Ingredients

Whisk the bananas, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/3 cup melted butter, 1 egg, and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Blend until creamy for a smooth batter

Combine and Bake

Gently fold wet ingredients into dry mix. Add 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Spoon batter into liners and bake for 20 minutes. Cool before serving

