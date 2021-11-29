  • Facebook
    Does Niki Tamboli's black attire remind you of Urfi Javed's cut-out dress? See pics

    First Published Nov 29, 2021, 12:02 AM IST
    At the birthday party of Shradul Pandit, Niki Tamboli wore a black outfit that may or may not remind one of Urfi Javed’s black cut-out dress. Take a look at the pictures and tell us whether Niki Tamboli’s outfit passes as hot or not.

    Ex-contestant Niki Tamboli attended the birthday party of Shradul Pandit, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant. The party was held in Andheri on Sunday night. Niki Tamboli seemed in a chirpy mood as she clicked several pictures with the birthday boy, Shradul Pandit.

    However, what grabbed our attention was what she wore for the evening. Niki Tamboli appeared in an all-black outfit comprising of a crop top with ripped black jeans. While her outfit was mere a top and pants, it sort of reminded us of Urfi Javed’s black cut-out dress for which she was massively trolled on social media.

    Niki Tamboli’s crop top, rather a blouse, was black in colour with full sleeves and sequence work all over it. The black pants she wore to the party was ripped from the thighs to a little below her knee. For accessories, Niki Tamboli wore only a ring (looks like a ruby ring to us) on her finger and a black belt. She kept her open in soft curls. The pointed toe heels she wore were in black and red colour.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss ex-contestant Nikki Tamboli shows sexy curves in cutout dress; see pics

    What did not go right for us about her choice of attire is that it reminded us of Urvi Javed’s cut-out dress which was inspired Kendall Jenner’s dress.  And what worked for us is the mid-riff that Niki Tamboli has flaunted with this attire. Niki Tamboli sure knows how to flaunt her body and make the heads turn. Well, with this outfit, she clearly seems to have achieved that.

    Meanwhile, the birthday boy and the star of the hour, Shradul Pandit opted for a funky look for the occasion. Do not miss out on the purple-blue highlights that Shradul Pandit has got done for his hair. In fact, the colours on his shoes also adds more funk to his overall attire.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed does it again; seen in an ATROCIOUS dress at airport

