    Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian calls Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal fake for this reason

     Bigg Boss 15 evicted contestant Vishal Kotian has taken the names of Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and have called them fake. Read to know why he thinks the same about these contestants, right here.

    Bigg Boss 15 evicted contestant calls Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal fake for this reason
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 1:24 PM IST
     Bigg Boss 15 evicted contestant Vishal Kotian ended his journey in the Bigg Boss house. Along with Vishal, even Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali were eliminated. They had received the least votes from the fans of Bigg Boss 15.

    During an interview with India TV, Vishal was asked about who all was fake in the house. He said that he thinks that Nishant (Bhat) is completely fake, as he is not like that in real life. Vishal also said he took Pratik Sehajpal in the same category, saying that he is really fake, voh ladhka vaisa hai ni nhi, usne ek angry young man khud ke andar acting daal di hai. He also said that Tejasswi Prakash 'sometimes looked fake' because she is an actress and tries to get into the same. He said that Tejasswi would suddenly behave in a cute way and then again became evil, so people fail to understand, which is the real she. 

    Vishal, who is shocked with his eviction, said that he did not have any strategies planned when he went to play the game in the house. He said that he had just been inside to lead the way he could, and that is how he is in real life. He thinks it worked because, in the initial 2-3 weeks, he was in the top 3 and later, whatever happened, it was because of the situation.

    Vishal further said that inmates had to nominate or evict people; that is where the confusion was created, and he started feeling because these people (housemates) had to evict him. He had to plead them, and that is where he felt that his game dropped a bit. He also said that if it were the audience's decision, he would have been confident that they would have kept him in the house for being good.   

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2021, 1:25 PM IST
    Video Icon