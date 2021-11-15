Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundra's friend slams rumours of his relation with Yogita Bihani; here's what she said

Bigg Boss 15 is seeing a lot of entertainment content these days. Here's what Karan Kundra's close friend has said about his relationship with Yogita Bihani. Read to know about further details.

Bigg Boss 15 is seeing a lot of drama on social media these days. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are creating news in the house of Bigg Boss. The actor had also admitted that he feels for Tejhasswi. She had also admitted that he made her feel warm. She also said that it does not matter to her if her chemistry is not seen on the screen. She wants to be on the same page as he is. It looks like, in a way, the duo has admitted that something special is happening between them.

Now, there are rumours doing roundabouts that Karan is in a relationship with former co-star Yogita Bihani, and everyone is aware of the same. They also claim to be marrying in the upcoming years. Now Karan's close friend has slammed the rumours and has said that his family is upset. She also said that it was unfair to bring the name of someone when there was no truth in the same.

In a previous episode, Karan was also seen wearing a small chain with a pendant around the same. He was also seen kissing the small locket and was lost in deep thoughts. Some of the viewers have found that the necklace belonged to Yogita, and she was spotted wearing the same.

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss has seen multiple romantic stories. The contestants have been shown going through a tough time in the show. Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer, who had found love in the house of Bigg Boss 15, have already been eliminated.

Shamita Shetty's rumoured boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, who had been on the show, had to exit for multiple health reasons. On the other side, it looks like Tejasswi and Karan's bond is going very strong. What do you feel about the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 15?