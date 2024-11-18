Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense'

This controversy follows a similar incident involving TikTok star Imsha Rehman, whose alleged intimate videos were leaked online. Soon after, Rehman deactivated her social media accounts, leading to widespread speculation.

A wave of controversy has engulfed Pakistani social media after alleged private videos of two prominent influencers, Imsha Rehman and Mathira M, were reportedly leaked online. The incidents have sparked debates on privacy, accountability, and the ethics of social media fame.

Recently, influencer and TV personality Mathira found herself embroiled in a scandal when videos allegedly showing her in a compromising position surfaced online. Responding to the claims, Mathira denied the authenticity of the videos.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense." Mathira also called for the public to refrain from spreading false information about her.

This controversy follows a similar incident involving TikTok star Imsha Rehman, whose alleged sex videos were leaked online. Soon after, Rehman deactivated her social media accounts, leading to widespread speculation.

Another influencer, Minhail Malik, faced a comparable situation earlier this year when private videos of her with her boyfriend surfaced online. Addressing the incident, Minhail posted an emotional video announcing her departure from social media. She also filed a complaint with Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), accusing unnamed individuals of breaching her privacy.

Despite her legal action, Minhail faced criticism, with some accusing her of deliberately leaking the videos for attention.

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan has weighed in on the scandals, criticizing influencers for allegedly exploiting such controversies for fame. In a video message, she condemned the actions of some social media personalities, stating, “Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame and disgracing their families, parents, and society. They should be banned from using social media.”

While Mishi refrained from naming anyone directly, her remarks appeared to target Mathira, drawing comparisons to similar scandals portrayed in films like Heroine, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

