    Bigg Boss 15 finale: Will contestants get entry via VIP zone?

    Bigg Boss is becoming exciting every day. Now, as per the latest reports, Bigg Boss 15 will now have a VIP Zone. Read to know more about the same here.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 9:30 PM IST
    The last few days of Bigg Boss has seen a lot of drama and action. From double eviction, food ration being limited, to tasks being stopped mid-way, contestants have been shaken up in the controversial reality show. Now it looks like they have to level up as the latest challenge in the Bigg Boss house has been announced.

    Bigg Boss 15 will now have a VIP Zone, a new club of the home. Any participant who would want to enter the finale will have to become a VIP member of the house. The announcement made everyone happy, and everyone wanted to be a part of this club. Vishal Kotian had even said, "Main iss khel ka bohot hi strong player hoon!" Meanwhile, Karan had said it simply, "Mujhe jaana hai andar".

    Meanwhile, love is totally in the air in the Bigg Boss house as Shamita and Raqesh were seen enjoying their date night. They were seen doing a romantic dance before Shamita planted a kiss on her cheek. On the flip side, Karan is blown by Tejasswi's attitude and gives her a necklace. She tells him to put it on her and gives her a tight hug.

    Although things aren't good between  Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. The duo was fighting in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in the Salman Khan reality show. Shamita had taken Tejasswi's name for the nomination round. This irritated Tejasswi, who questioned Shamita for her actions. Shamita replied by saying that she wanted to be the captain in the Bigg Boss house. Tejasswi called her insecure for that reason. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty insecure for this reason (WATCH)

    Shamita responded back by saying that she wanted to be the captain, to which Tejasswi tells Shamita that she is insecure. Watch the fun games unfolding only on Bigg Boss, presented by TRESemmé, powered by Knorr and Dabur Dantrakshak Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 pm only on Colors. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Is Salman Khan offended by Shamita Shetty? 'Episode mei aau hi nai', says actor

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 9:30 PM IST
