Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos

Comedian Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah, was involved in a terrifying accident. She informed fans about the incident by sharing pictures of her blood-soaked clothes.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 5:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

The bad news is coming from the entertainment world. According to reports, comedian Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah, has been involved in a terrible accident. Kashmera herself shared the news of her accident through a post on Instagram. Her post has caused a stir in the industry. Fans, along with celebrities, are commenting to inquire about her well-being. Kashmera shared photos of blood-soaked clothes in her post. Seeing these photos, her friends and relatives have become even more worried.

What Kashmera Shah wrote in her post
Sharing photos of blood-soaked clothes on Instagram, Kashmera Shah wrote, 'Thank you, God, for saving me. I had a very freak accident. Something major was about to happen but thankfully I escaped safely. Hopefully, there won't be any scars. Live every moment to the fullest. Can't wait to get back. Missing my family so much today.' Commenting on Kashmera's post, husband Krushna Abhishek wrote, 'Thank God everyone is safe now.' Kashmera is currently living alone. Krushna is in the US with their two sons. This is why Krushna is more worried about his wife.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

Celebrities and fans inquiring about Kashmera Shah's well-being
As soon as Kashmera Shah shared the post about her accident, her friends from the industry have been constantly checking in on her health. Tanaaz Irani wrote, 'Oh my god that’s scary. Hope you are ok now.' Kishwer Merchant commented, 'Omg are you ok?' Rajesh Khattar asked, 'What happened yaar OMG. How did this happen? Hope you are being taken care of.' Pooja Bhatt wrote, 'How did this happen Cash?' Jasmin Bhasin inquired, 'Hey Cash, are you okay?' Archana Puran Singh wrote, 'OMG Cash… hope you are fine now dear.' Similarly, fans are also asking Kashmera questions and praying for her recovery.

