Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the final celebration of Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary will be held in Delhi on November 29, with PM Narendra Modi in attendance. Centenary celebrations are currently being held across Assam.

PM Modi to Attend Final Celebration in Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a celebration of the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika will also be held in Delhi on November 29, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

Speaking to ANI on the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Chief Minister Biswa Sarma said the centenary celebrations were being held across Assam and that the state government had made arrangements for the occasion. “Today the birth centenary celebration of Dr Bhupen Hazarika is being celebrated across Assam. The Assam government has made good arrangements for this. The last celebration of the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika will be held on November 29 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be with us in this last celebration,” Sarma said.

Sarma paid floral tributes to legendary singer Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary

State-wide Tributes and Programmes

Assam Minister Bimal Borah also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, sharing that a day-long programme was being organised at Bhupen Hazarika Samanwaya Teerth to remember the legendary singer and familiarise the younger generation with his creations. “In the memory of Bhupen Dada, a day-long programme is being organised by our state government so that we can remember our favourite singer Bhupen Hazarika ji. And along with this, our new generations can also get an opportunity to know about Bhupen Da's creations,” Borah said.

Remembering the Legend

Born on September 8, 1926, in Tinsukia district, Assam, Bhupen Hazarika left an indelible mark as a musician, singer, composer, and poet He made significant contributions to Assamese and Indian music and cinema and played an important role in taking the culture of Assam to a wider audience.

The Bharat Ratna awardee passed away in 2011 at the age of 85. His 100th birth anniversary is being marked with celebrations and programmes across Assam. (ANI)