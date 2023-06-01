Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh on vacation mode in Korea, see pictures

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh, who is popular for her role in the web series, Mouchaak, enjoys an enjoyable time in South Korea. See pictures from her vacation here:
     

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh on vacation mode in Korea, see pictures
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 6:39 PM IST

    Monami Ghosh, the popular Bengali actress has finally taken some time off her busy schedule and is enjoying in Seoul, Korea. Here are some beautiful photos from her trip. Come, check them out.

    What we have gathered is Monami is more of a traveller than a tourist. She loves to taste the authentic flavours and moods of a country, no matter where she is travelling to. Even in Korea, she is out spending most of her time relishing the local cuisines and markets. She kept her airport look quite casual, as she was spotted in a black hoodie. Well ofcourse, even actors need to relax once in a while and that is exactly what Monami did. She flew to Korea to give herself some quality time away from the humdrums of Kolkata. During the trip, she made several acquaintances who assisted her in donning the appropriate attire.

    The attractive models also posed for some stunning pictures. Monami's most recent trip includes some stunning fashion moments. She choose to display her super awesome street style. She wore a see-through bag, a beautiful cap and loose-fitting denim trousers with the black tank top. She once again demonstrated that she is unbeatable in the fashion world. 

    Monami's most recent trip includes some stunning fashion moments. She choose to display her super awesome street style. She wore a see-through bag, a beautiful cap and loose-fitting denim trousers with the black tank top. She once again demonstrated that she is unbeatable in the fashion world. Monami never really hesitates to flaunt her great sense of style. She was seen wearing her best fashion during the trip, continuing the tradition.

    What did fans say: Fans were quick to take to the comments section and give their takes on her looks. Many of them made fun of her look and teased her. One user said: Tui okhane theke ja. Keou toke Indian bole chinte parbe na. (You stay back there, nobody will be able to recognise you as an Indian.) Another fan said: Finally didi tar home town pou6e6e 😂(Finally. you have reached your hometown). A netizen said: Wow looking so beautiful....you also look like Korean ❤️.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 6:39 PM IST
