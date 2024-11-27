Udhayanidhi Stalin Net Worth: Know assets, film career and more about actor-politician

As actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin celebrates his 47th birthday, we delve into his net worth.

Udhayanidhi Stalin holds the significant position of Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a young age. Let's look at a brief summary of his career in cinema, as a politician and his net worth.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of M.K. Stalin, the leader of the DMK party and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Born in Chennai in 1977, he entered politics after starting his film career as a distributor and producer.

Udhayanidhi produced 'Kuruvi', a 2008 film starring Vijay and directed by Dharani, under Red Giant Movies. Despite the film's failure, he went on to produce 'Aadhavan' in 2009, starring Surya, which became a hit.

Directed by K.S. Ravikumar, 'Aadhavan' starred Surya and Nayanthara, along with a large cast. The film was a critical and commercial success for Udhayanidhi, who also made a special appearance in it, marking his acting debut.

Besides producing 8 films, Udhayanidhi has distributed several successful movies, including 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa', 'Madrasapattinam', 'Boss Engira Bhaskaran', 'Mynaa', 'Bakrid', 'Aranmanai 3', 'Radhe Shyam', 'Vikram', and both parts of 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

Udhayanidhi made his debut as a lead actor in the 2012 comedy film 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi', directed by M. Rajesh and co-starring Hansika Motwani and Santhanam, whose comedy was highly praised.

Despite some setbacks, Udhayanidhi starred in films like 'Psycho' and 'Maamannan', the latter directed by Mari Selvaraj, which became a critical and commercial success. He announced 'Maamannan' as his last film before focusing on his political career.

Udhayanidhi Stalin became a Member of the Legislative Assembly in 2021 and Deputy Chief Minister in 2023. His declared net worth is Rs 26.67 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 21.13 crore, immovable assets worth Rs 6.54 crore, a Range Rover worth over Rs 1 crore, and Rs 75,000 in cash.

M.K. Stalin's declared assets are worth ₹7.19 crore, making Udhayanidhi's net worth three times higher than his father's.

