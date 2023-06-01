Selena Gomez reveals details about life under media glare; Here's what she said

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Selena Gomez has given details about mental health in the public eye with close friends Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. This is what the singer shared with the new couple. Know details.

    American singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman Selena Gomez shares an unbreakable and beautiful friendship with the new couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. They regularly refer to themselves as a throuple.

    The famous spouses joined the multi-talented singer recently for a mandatory discussion about mental health and how to deal with anxiety. They recorded it for Selena's platform Wondermind and had so much to say about the project.

    The couple disclosed that they often struggle with anxiety. Brooklyn said, "I have the worst anxiety. I mean, literally, my wife is my therapist. We're always together, so whenever there's something on my mind, if it's stressing me out, we're very good at communicating."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    After that, Nicole continued, "I think we definitely both get anxiety." She said that she does not read the comments on her Instagram. Comments on appearance and stuff do not bother Nicole. But what really bugs her is when people say something dishonest and big lies. She wants to respond with, "That is just not true. It hurts her the most."

    Gomez, who sported a chic black headband and went for a no-makeup look, showcased her simplicity. She definitely matched the topic of the discussion. She said, "Brooklyn's helped me actually become a little bit more laid back in certain situations."

    The singer asked the couple how they deal with negative feelings. Brooklyn shared that initially, it can not bother him. But if it does, then he starts to stress about it. When he gives up, he goes for his wife, Nicola, who gives him the best advice. According to Brooklyn, his wife gives him the best advice. On the other hand, Nicole takes a long walk to alleviate the stress. She even loves going on long car drives with Brooklyn. They can be driving anywhere.

    In between the conversation, Selena Gomez said, "I feel lucky to be a part of you guys and our little throuple." The relationship between these three is incredible and visibly stronger than ever. By the end, Nicole shared that she loves their throuple very much.

