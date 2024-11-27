Vaishnavi-Vijaya Rahul wedding PHOTOS: Vela Ramamoorthy's granddaughter's lavish marriage ceremony

The grand wedding of Vaishnavi, granddaughter of renowned writer and actor Vela Ramamoorthy, has captivated Tirunelveli district.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Vela Ramamoorthy Granddaughter's Wedding

Weddings are traditionally a time for communities and families to gather, celebrate, and bless the newlyweds. Despite modern cultural shifts, the essence of togetherness remains.

article_image2

25,000 Guests Celebrate Lavish Wedding

This Tirunelveli wedding, with approximately 25,000 attendees, stands out for its grandeur. The wedding of RS Murugan's son to Vela Ramamoorthy's granddaughter, Vaishnavi, has become a talking point in Tamil Nadu.

article_image3

RS Murugan's Son, Vijaya Rahul's Wedding

The wedding of Vijaya Rahul and Vaishnavi has generated buzz, with photos circulating widely. The couple's gold garland, a departure from traditional flower garlands, has drawn attention.

article_image4

Tirunelveli Grand Wedding Photos

The bride's gold jewellery, including a gold jasmine hairpiece, is a wedding highlight. The bride's saree and matching jacket are reportedly worth a substantial amount.

article_image5

Vela Ramamoorthy

The bride reportedly wore 600 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The wedding venue, a custom-built hall within a trade center, added to the spectacle.

article_image6

RS Murugan Family Wedding

The custom-built wedding hall at the Tirunelveli Trade Center impressed attendees. The grand celebration featured unique decor and lively entertainment.

article_image7

Traditional Indian Wedding Celebrations: Folk dances and musical performances by renowned artists enriched the wedding experience.

article_image8

Madhampatti Rangaraj Catering

The lavish feast was catered by Madhampatti Rangaraj. Notable guests included politicians, actor Soori, and director Tiruchelvam.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma denies absconding amid legal issues; Read on ATG

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma denies absconding amid legal issues; Read on

Aishwarya and I are divorcing': Did Abhishek Bachchan confirm split with Aishwarya Rai? (WATCH) AJR

'Aishwarya and I are divorcing': Did Abhishek Bachchan confirm split with Aishwarya Rai? (WATCH)

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on ATG

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on ATG

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on

Actor Shiyas Kareem's wedding turns into grand affair in presence of celebrities, pictures go viral (WATCH)

Actor Shiyas Kareem’s wedding turns into grand affair in presence of celebrities, pictures go viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Analog Devices Stock Dips As Wall Street Remains Cautious Despite Earnings Beat: Retail Divided

Analog Devices Stock Dips As Wall Street Remains Cautious Despite Earnings Beat: Retail Divided

Analyst Lauds ‘Cybersecurity Gold Standard’ CrowdStrike’s Beat-And-Raise Q3: Retail Shrugs Off Stock Slump

Analyst Lauds ‘Cybersecurity Gold Standard’ CrowdStrike’s Beat-And-Raise Q3: Retail Shrugs Off Stock Slump

Kronos Bio Stock Jumps After Deep Workforce Cuts And CEO Shuffle: Retail Aligns With Shake-Up

Kronos Bio Stock Jumps After Deep Workforce Cuts And CEO Shuffle: Retail Aligns With Shake-Up

3D Systems Stock Slides On Q3 Miss, Retail Chatter Soars To 7-Month Highs

3D Systems Stock Slides On Q3 Miss, Retail Chatter Soars To 7-Month Highs

CervoMed Stock Surges On FDA Orphan Drug Nod For FTD Treatment: Retail Optimism Rekindled

CervoMed Stock Surges On FDA Orphan Drug Nod For FTD Treatment: Retail Optimism Rekindled

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon