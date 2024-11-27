Vaishnavi-Vijaya Rahul wedding PHOTOS: Vela Ramamoorthy's granddaughter's lavish marriage ceremony

The grand wedding of Vaishnavi, granddaughter of renowned writer and actor Vela Ramamoorthy, has captivated Tirunelveli district.

Vela Ramamoorthy Granddaughter's Wedding

Weddings are traditionally a time for communities and families to gather, celebrate, and bless the newlyweds. Despite modern cultural shifts, the essence of togetherness remains.

25,000 Guests Celebrate Lavish Wedding

This Tirunelveli wedding, with approximately 25,000 attendees, stands out for its grandeur. The wedding of RS Murugan's son to Vela Ramamoorthy's granddaughter, Vaishnavi, has become a talking point in Tamil Nadu.

RS Murugan's Son, Vijaya Rahul's Wedding

The wedding of Vijaya Rahul and Vaishnavi has generated buzz, with photos circulating widely. The couple's gold garland, a departure from traditional flower garlands, has drawn attention.

Tirunelveli Grand Wedding Photos

The bride's gold jewellery, including a gold jasmine hairpiece, is a wedding highlight. The bride's saree and matching jacket are reportedly worth a substantial amount.

Vela Ramamoorthy

The bride reportedly wore 600 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The wedding venue, a custom-built hall within a trade center, added to the spectacle.

RS Murugan Family Wedding

The custom-built wedding hall at the Tirunelveli Trade Center impressed attendees. The grand celebration featured unique decor and lively entertainment.

Traditional Indian Wedding Celebrations: Folk dances and musical performances by renowned artists enriched the wedding experience.

Madhampatti Rangaraj Catering

The lavish feast was catered by Madhampatti Rangaraj. Notable guests included politicians, actor Soori, and director Tiruchelvam.

Latest Videos