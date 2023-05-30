Deepika Padukone reveals her 'current' binge-watch favourite on Netflix; here's what she said

In a recent and impromptu interactive and fun ask me anything session with her fans on her official Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone opened up in detail on her current 'binge' watch show on OTT giant Netflix. Know details.

Deepika Padukone, the Queen of the Bollywood industry, is focused on enjoying a massive and triumphant streak with compelling and exciting film projects in her kitty.

Her latest multi-layered and nuanced performance as Dr Rubina Mohsin, aka Rubai, in the spy thriller Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, was a globally acclaimed and successful hit, making waves in Bollywood history. Apart from this, Deepika has gained a massive global fan base through her appearances at prestigious events like the Academy Awards 2023 and other international gatherings.

Recently, Deepika Padukone gave the sweetest surprise to her fans with an impromptu Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her official Instagram handle. The actress was engrossed in a lively interaction with her followers, answering a selection of their questions.

Interestingly, Deepika showcased a side of her personality seldom seen by fans, her amusing and mischievous nature that also added an extra layer of fun to the session.

During the AMA session, some fans were curious and excited to know more about current binge-watching preferences of Deepika. The actress responded to the question by sharing a humorous video on her Instagram story. Initially feeling as reluctant, her face suddenly lit up with a naughty grin as she revealed her choice: Indian Matchmaking. However, aware of possible judgment from her staff members and fans, she made her way to her vanity van.

Deepika is currently busy shooting for Fighter, an upcoming aerial action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. In the film, Deepika will share the screen with Bollywood Greek god and star Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Audiences can expect to catch the adrenaline-actioner-adventure film in theatres in January 2024.

That apart, the dimpled beauty is all set to make her big Telugu debut down South with the highly awaited sci-fi thriller Project K. Collaborating with the pan-Indian star Prabhas, Deepika will take on a prominent and intriguing role in this film helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for directing the acclaimed Mahanati. Scheduled for release in the first half of 2024, Project K, the film, will release in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

