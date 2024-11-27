Nepal officials seek inspiration from Uttar Pradesh's eco-tourism success story

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, in collaboration with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), will launch an awareness campaign in rural areas along the border, aiming to reduce human-wildlife conflict and enhance wildlife conservation efforts. 

Nepal officials seek inspiration from Uttar Pradesh's eco-tourism success story AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 7:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 7:35 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh's strides in eco-tourism are now drawing international attention, with Nepalese officials set to learn from the state's success. On Wednesday, the Indo-Nepal Trans Border Coordination Event for Biodiversity Conservation was held at the Chuka Eco Tourism Spot, featuring active participation from representatives of both nations.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a hub for eco-tourism, witnessing a significant rise in domestic and international tourist footfall over the past seven and a half years. By integrating local communities with tourism initiatives, the state has also generated substantial employment opportunities.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, in collaboration with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), will launch an awareness campaign in rural areas along the border, aiming to reduce human-wildlife conflict and enhance wildlife conservation efforts. 

Divisional Forest Officer of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Manish Singh, stated that the state government is prioritizing both minimizing human-wildlife conflict and protecting wildlife. Joint wildlife monitoring will be conducted by both countries, with a special focus on tracking animals like tigers, leopards, elephants, and rhinos as they migrate across borders.

India and Nepal engage in discussions on Lagga Bagga corridor management

The Lagga Bagga corridor management was a key topic of discussion between forest officials from India and Nepal, given the significant tiger activity in the region. Both sides deliberated on strategies for ensuring the security of these tigers and emphasized the importance of information exchange. Discussions also included plans for joint patrolling, collaboration in tourism, and conservation efforts with active community participation.

Additionally, the officials highlighted the need for regular local and high-level meetings, wildlife tours, and the sharing of wildlife movement data to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. Coordinating with committees in the border areas was identified as a crucial step toward effective wildlife conservation and the promotion of tourism.

The event witnessed participation from key officials on both sides. Representing Nepal were DFO of Kanchanpur, Ram Bichari Thakur; Chief Warden Officer of Shuklaphanta National Park, Manoj K Shah; Chairman of the Buffer Zone Management Council, Luv Bisht; and NTNC Conservation Officer, Laxmi Raj Joshi. From India, notable attendees included Divisional Forest Officer of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Manish Singh; Deputy Commandant of SSB, Ajay Bahadur Singh; Senior Project Officer of WWF, Naresh Kumar; Project Officer, Deval Kalam; and Kritika Bhave.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi Adityanath is India's real source of positivity,' praises Kumar Vishwas AJR

'Yogi Adityanath is India's real source of positivity,' praises Kumar Vishwas

Kerala: MV Govindan rejects CBI probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death, criticizes agency as "caged parrot" dmn

Kerala: MV Govindan rejects CBI probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death, criticizes agency as "caged parrot"

BREAKING: Toxic gas leak at pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh leaves 1 dead, 11 critical shk

Toxic gas leak at pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh leaves 1 dead, 11 critical

All allies to sit together and form government': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

'All allies to sit together and form government': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM suspense

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details AJR

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details

Recent Stories

Thanksgiving Day 2024: Heartwarming wishes, quotes, and messages to share NTI

Thanksgiving Day 2024: Heartwarming wishes, quotes, and messages to share

Udhayanidhi Stalin Net Worth: Know assets, film career and more about actor-politician dmn

Udhayanidhi Stalin Net Worth: Know assets, film career and more about actor-politician

HP Q4 Results Deflate Retail Mood: Stock Sinks Over 8% As In-Line Quarterly Results, Sub-par Guidance Worry Traders

HP Q4 Results Deflate Retail Mood: Stock Sinks Over 8% As In-Line Quarterly Results, Sub-par Guidance Worry Traders

Symbotic Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Firm Discloses Errors In Revenue Recognition: Retail Sentiment At 2-Month Lows

Symbotic Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Firm Discloses Errors In Revenue Recognition: Retail Sentiment At 2-Month Lows

Amgen Stock Slips After More Analyst Criticism On Weight-Loss Drug Data: Retail Eyes ‘Great Buying Opportunity’

Amgen Stock Slips After More Analyst Criticism On Weight-Loss Drug Data: Retail Eyes ‘Great Buying Opportunity’

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon