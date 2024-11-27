Nepal officials seek inspiration from Uttar Pradesh's eco-tourism success story

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, in collaboration with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), will launch an awareness campaign in rural areas along the border, aiming to reduce human-wildlife conflict and enhance wildlife conservation efforts.

Uttar Pradesh's strides in eco-tourism are now drawing international attention, with Nepalese officials set to learn from the state's success. On Wednesday, the Indo-Nepal Trans Border Coordination Event for Biodiversity Conservation was held at the Chuka Eco Tourism Spot, featuring active participation from representatives of both nations.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a hub for eco-tourism, witnessing a significant rise in domestic and international tourist footfall over the past seven and a half years. By integrating local communities with tourism initiatives, the state has also generated substantial employment opportunities.

Divisional Forest Officer of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Manish Singh, stated that the state government is prioritizing both minimizing human-wildlife conflict and protecting wildlife. Joint wildlife monitoring will be conducted by both countries, with a special focus on tracking animals like tigers, leopards, elephants, and rhinos as they migrate across borders.

India and Nepal engage in discussions on Lagga Bagga corridor management

The Lagga Bagga corridor management was a key topic of discussion between forest officials from India and Nepal, given the significant tiger activity in the region. Both sides deliberated on strategies for ensuring the security of these tigers and emphasized the importance of information exchange. Discussions also included plans for joint patrolling, collaboration in tourism, and conservation efforts with active community participation.

Additionally, the officials highlighted the need for regular local and high-level meetings, wildlife tours, and the sharing of wildlife movement data to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. Coordinating with committees in the border areas was identified as a crucial step toward effective wildlife conservation and the promotion of tourism.

The event witnessed participation from key officials on both sides. Representing Nepal were DFO of Kanchanpur, Ram Bichari Thakur; Chief Warden Officer of Shuklaphanta National Park, Manoj K Shah; Chairman of the Buffer Zone Management Council, Luv Bisht; and NTNC Conservation Officer, Laxmi Raj Joshi. From India, notable attendees included Divisional Forest Officer of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Manish Singh; Deputy Commandant of SSB, Ajay Bahadur Singh; Senior Project Officer of WWF, Naresh Kumar; Project Officer, Deval Kalam; and Kritika Bhave.

