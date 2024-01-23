Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Temple: Yogi Adityanath meets Bollywood celebs at Valmiki airport; see picture

     On January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya's Valmiki airport and met Bollywood celebs in the waiting lounge. Subhash Ghai posted an image on Instagram.

    Ayodhya Ram Temple: Yogi Adityanath meets Bollywood celebs at Valmiki airport; see picture RBA
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    The Ayodhya Ram Temple was opened on January 22nd, marking a momentous day in India. The Pran Pratishtha ritual was completed together with the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol. Now, legendary director Subhash Ghai has revealed on Instagram that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the waiting room at Ayodhya's Valmiki airport and interacted with celebrities waiting for their flights.

    Several celebrities attended the consecration event of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Not only did film stars and singers come, but so did politicians, businesspeople, and other famous figures worldwide.

    A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

    Veteran director Subhash Ghai disclosed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a surprise visit to Ayodhya's Valmiki airport and met celebrities in the lounge. He also tweeted a picture with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Rohit Shetty, and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

    He captioned the photo as, “Surprise visit of #shri yogi Adityanath ji to visit our waiting lounge at Valmiki Ayodhya airport to pay his thanks to filmdom for participating in Pran PRATISHTHA we felt blessed to have darshan of Shree Ram Lalla yesterday followed by an inspiring spiritual speech. Jai Shree Ram (sic).”

    Several celebrities attended Ayodhya's Ram Mandir opening. Several videos and photos of celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kangana Ranaut, among others, commemorating the occasion have gone popular on social media.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 5:50 PM IST
