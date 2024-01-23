Entertainment

Fighter: Censor board instructs to remove sexually suggestive visuals

Central Board of Film Certification

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has shared some edits with the makers of the upcoming action-thriller film 'Fighter'. 

Film to make changes

CBFC recommended certain changes which include the removal of some sexually provocative scenes. 

Reason for edits

In the film, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor play Air Force officials, and hence intimate visuals are not appreciated as they project the wrong image of the army. 

'Fighter' gets U/A certificate

The film has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A certificate.

'Fighter' crew

Siddharth Anand has directed 'Fighter' which is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

Release date

The action film, 'Fighter' will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024. 

