Fighter: Censor board instructs to remove sexually suggestive visuals

Entertainment
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has shared some edits with the makers of the upcoming action-thriller film 'Fighter'.
CBFC recommended certain changes which include the removal of some sexually provocative scenes.
In the film, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor play Air Force officials, and hence intimate visuals are not appreciated as they project the wrong image of the army.
The film has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A certificate.
Siddharth Anand has directed 'Fighter' which is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.
The action film, 'Fighter' will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.