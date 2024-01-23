Pretty Woman to The Proposal: 7 must-watch Hollywood rom-coms

Entertainment
From the iconic 'When Harry Met Sally' to the modern charm of 'Crazy, Stupid, Love,' these films weave laughter and romance into unforgettable narratives
This rom-com stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in a story about a Canadian book editor who convinces her assistant to marry her to avoid deportation
This film combines humor and heart, following the romantic escapades of a man (Steve Carell) getting dating advice from a charming bachelor
Directed by Judd Apatow, this comedy follows Steve Carell as a middle-aged man who, with the help of his friends, tries to lose his virginity
Directed by David O. Russell, this film stars Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence as two people with emotional challenges who find love and solace in each other
Modern adaptation of the classic novel and follows Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones navigating the ups and downs of love and self-discovery
Directed by Rob Reiner, this classic rom-com explores the complexities of friendship and love, starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal
Directed by Garry Marshall, this iconic film features Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in a modern-day Cinderella story set in the world of high-end fashion