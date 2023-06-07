Avatar 2 OTT release: Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar? Where and when to watch James Cameron's movie?

Avatar: The Way of Water' OTT release date: Know when and where to enjoy Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana’s sci-fi film online with your family and friends at home!

Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's most recent theatrical release, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, June 7. 'Avatar 2' is an American epic science fiction film written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver.

The sequel to the 2009 movie Avatar: The Way of Water takes place more than a decade after the first film's events. The action-fantasy movie won an Oscar in the Best Visual Effects category.

The film follows Jake and Neyitiri as they raise their family while dealing with their history, which appears to be catching up with them. The movie features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaa, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theatres on December 16, 2022. The film was praised for its visual effects and technological achievements but was panned for its narrative and extended running time.

The film has been a box office triumph, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022, the highest-grossing picture since the Covid 19 pandemic, and the third-highest-grossing film of all time.

The film will be accessible on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Movies Anywhere, according to Variety. 4K Ultra HD digital versions with Dolby Atmos audio will be available. According to the publication, The Way of Water's digital edition will offer more than three hours of bonus content to let players explore Pandora's wondrous region. Visitors will also be able to see the one-of-a-kind manufacturing process.