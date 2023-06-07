Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar 2 OTT release: Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar? Where and when to watch James Cameron's movie?

    Avatar: The Way of Water' OTT release date: Know when and where to enjoy Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana’s sci-fi film online with your family and friends at home!

    Avatar 2 OTT release: Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar? Where and when to watch James Cameron's movie? RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's most recent theatrical release, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, June 7. 'Avatar 2' is an American epic science fiction film written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver.

    The sequel to the 2009 movie Avatar: The Way of Water takes place more than a decade after the first film's events. The action-fantasy movie won an Oscar in the Best Visual Effects category.

    The film follows Jake and Neyitiri as they raise their family while dealing with their history, which appears to be catching up with them. The movie features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaa, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet.

    Also Read: Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film ?

    Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theatres on December 16, 2022. The film was praised for its visual effects and technological achievements but was panned for its narrative and extended running time.

    The film has been a box office triumph, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022, the highest-grossing picture since the Covid 19 pandemic, and the third-highest-grossing film of all time. 

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: 7 stars charging huge for Insta posts

    The film will be accessible on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Movies Anywhere, according to Variety. 4K Ultra HD digital versions with Dolby Atmos audio will be available. According to the publication, The Way of Water's digital edition will offer more than three hours of bonus content to let players explore Pandora's wondrous region. Visitors will also be able to see the one-of-a-kind manufacturing process.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Court dismisses NCB appeal for cancellation of bail vma

    Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Court dismisses NCB appeal for cancellation of bail

    From Sacred Games to The Family Man: Glance at IMDb's Top 6 popular Indian web series vma

    From Sacred Games to The Family Man: Glance at IMDb's Top 6 popular Indian web series

    Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film ? vma

    Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film ?

    Drew Barrymore breaks silence on 'fake' media reports which claim she wants her mother 'dead' - WATCH vma

    Drew Barrymore breaks silence on 'fake' media reports which claim she wants her mother 'dead' - WATCH

    Adipurush action trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, say first 20 secs give goosebumps; read reactions ADC

    Adipurush action trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, say first 20 secs give goosebumps; read reactions

    Recent Stories

    Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Court dismisses NCB appeal for cancellation of bail vma

    Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Court dismisses NCB appeal for cancellation of bail

    Amid controversies, Kerala CM to leave for 8-day US, Cuba trip on June 7 anr

    Amid controversies, Kerala CM to leave for 8-day US, Cuba trip on June 7

    Pro Khalistanis in Canada parade float showing Indira Gandhi's assassination; social media furious

    Pro-Khalistanis in Canada parade float showing Indira Gandhi's assassination; social media furious (WATCH)

    Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against former student K Vidya anr

    Maharaja's College forged documents case: Police register case against former student K Vidya

    From Sacred Games to The Family Man: Glance at IMDb's Top 6 popular Indian web series vma

    From Sacred Games to The Family Man: Glance at IMDb's Top 6 popular Indian web series

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon