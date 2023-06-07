Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film ?

    According to recent media news reports, NTR Jr has signed a film with the KGF franchise noted filmmaker Prashanth Neel and Priyanka Chopra has got roped in to play the female lead in the action-packed movie.

    Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film ? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 8:21 AM IST

    NTR Jr has appeared in some of the most popular films like Jai Lava Kusa, Simhadri, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Janatha Garage and RRR, to name a few. In South India, he has created a strong fan base.

    The actor has also gained a lot of rave reviews and international acclaim following the success of his superhit film RRR. The film has also won the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. According to reports, it is out now and confirmed that NTR Jr recently signed his next upcoming film with KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel.

    ALSO READ: Bling Empire star Anna Shay passes away at 62

    There were ongoing media rumours regarding the female protagonist for the Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR film. From Deepika Padukone to Mrunal Thakur, all these leading actresses got claimed to star opposite the RRR actor. However, recent development is that the global star Priyanka Chopra is on board to play the female lead in the action-packed film. Yet, there is no official confirmation from the makers of the film.

    According to reports, the film is a pan-India actioner-entertainer, with the backdrop of the India-Pakistan border. Reportedly, it is being jointly backed and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. This much-awaited film can get expected to hit theatres next year.

    Currently, NTR Jr is shooting for his upcoming film Devara, directed by noted South filmmaker Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female protagonist in the pan-Indian actioner-entertainer film. Saif Ali Khan plays the villain. Recently, there have been rumours that there would be another actress in the movie, as the story also has a mythological connection. However, no official announcement got made regarding that. Devara makers have locked Hyderabad, Goa and Visakhapatnam as shooting locations for the film.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

    ALSO READ: World Environment Day 2023: Jackie Shroff opens up on creating 'environmental' awareness with his plant

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 8:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Drew Barrymore breaks silence on 'fake' media reports which claim she wants her mother 'dead' - WATCH vma

    Drew Barrymore breaks silence on 'fake' media reports which claim she wants her mother 'dead' - WATCH

    Adipurush action trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, say first 20 secs give goosebumps; read reactions ADC

    Adipurush action trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, say first 20 secs give goosebumps; read reactions

    Adipurush Trailer out: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's epic drama looks like one shouldn't be missed on big screen

    Adipurush FINAL Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's epic drama looks like one shouldn't be missed on big screen

    Why does Amitabh Bachchan greet his fans barefoot every Sunday outside Jalsa? Know what he says ADC

    Why does Amitabh Bachchan greet his fans barefoot every Sunday outside Jalsa? Know what he says

    Mission Huntdown OTT release date: Bengali web series to stream on Hoichoi from June 22 ADC

    Mission Huntdown OTT release date: Bengali web series to stream on Hoichoi from June 22

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news LIVE Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala news LIVE: IMD confirms formation of Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea

    Drew Barrymore breaks silence on 'fake' media reports which claim she wants her mother 'dead' - WATCH vma

    Drew Barrymore breaks silence on 'fake' media reports which claim she wants her mother 'dead' - WATCH

    World Food Safety Day: How to properly store vegetarian And non-vegetarian in the refrigerator? ADC

    World Food Safety Day: How to properly store vegetarian and non-vegetarian in refrigerators?

    World Food Safety Day 2023: 6 steps to assure protection of eatables vma

    World Food Safety Day 2023: 6 steps to assure protection of eatables

    Numerology Prediction for June 7 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 7, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon