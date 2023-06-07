Will Priyanka Chopra star opposite NTR Jr in Prashanth Neel's upcoming pan-Indian film ?

According to recent media news reports, NTR Jr has signed a film with the KGF franchise noted filmmaker Prashanth Neel and Priyanka Chopra has got roped in to play the female lead in the action-packed movie.

NTR Jr has appeared in some of the most popular films like Jai Lava Kusa, Simhadri, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Janatha Garage and RRR, to name a few. In South India, he has created a strong fan base.

The actor has also gained a lot of rave reviews and international acclaim following the success of his superhit film RRR. The film has also won the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. According to reports, it is out now and confirmed that NTR Jr recently signed his next upcoming film with KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel.

There were ongoing media rumours regarding the female protagonist for the Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR film. From Deepika Padukone to Mrunal Thakur, all these leading actresses got claimed to star opposite the RRR actor. However, recent development is that the global star Priyanka Chopra is on board to play the female lead in the action-packed film. Yet, there is no official confirmation from the makers of the film.

According to reports, the film is a pan-India actioner-entertainer, with the backdrop of the India-Pakistan border. Reportedly, it is being jointly backed and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. This much-awaited film can get expected to hit theatres next year.

Currently, NTR Jr is shooting for his upcoming film Devara, directed by noted South filmmaker Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female protagonist in the pan-Indian actioner-entertainer film. Saif Ali Khan plays the villain. Recently, there have been rumours that there would be another actress in the movie, as the story also has a mythological connection. However, no official announcement got made regarding that. Devara makers have locked Hyderabad, Goa and Visakhapatnam as shooting locations for the film.

