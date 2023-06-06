Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: 7 stars charging huge for Insta posts

Priyanka Chopra gets paid Rs 2 crores for every paid Instagram post. Here are 7 stars who charge a hefty amount for Instagram posts.

Katrina Kaif

Bhaarat star Katrina Kaif charges Rs. 1.5 crores for every paid Instagram collaboration, promotion and post as well.

Deepika Padukone

Pathaan fame Deepika Padukone (74.1 million followers), charges 2 crores for putting promotional content on her Instagram.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, with (77.4 million followers) on her Instagram, charges between 1.5 to 2 crores for promotional content on her handle.

Shraddha Kapoor

With 80.8 million Insta followers, renowned 'Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar' fame stunning actress Shraddha Kapoor charges 1.5 crores for every promotional content on her account.

Virat Kohli

With 250 million followers, the ace cricketer and sports icon Virat Kohli charges 3.5 to 5 crores for every promotional and collaboration-based Instagram post.

Hrithik Roshan

According to sources, Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan might earn $51 million (5.1 crores in rupees) yearly with Instagram promotional posts.

