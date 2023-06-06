Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: 7 stars charging huge for Insta posts

Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra gets paid Rs 2 crores for every paid Instagram post. Here are 7 stars who charge a hefty amount for Instagram posts.
Bhaarat star Katrina Kaif charges Rs. 1.5 crores for every paid Instagram collaboration, promotion and post as well.
Pathaan fame Deepika Padukone (74.1 million followers), charges 2 crores for putting promotional content on her Instagram.
Alia Bhatt, with (77.4 million followers) on her Instagram, charges between 1.5 to 2 crores for promotional content on her handle.
With 80.8 million Insta followers, renowned 'Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar' fame stunning actress Shraddha Kapoor charges 1.5 crores for every promotional content on her account.
With 250 million followers, the ace cricketer and sports icon Virat Kohli charges 3.5 to 5 crores for every promotional and collaboration-based Instagram post.
According to sources, Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan might earn $51 million (5.1 crores in rupees) yearly with Instagram promotional posts.