Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures uninterrupted power supply

    The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj by ensuring a reliable power supply. Key initiatives include constructing new substations, enhancing capacity, underground power lines, and installing 33 KV Ring Main Units to guarantee continuous electricity for millions of attendees.

    Maha Kumbh 2025 Yogi government ensures uninterrupted power supply vkp
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    The Yogi Adityanath government is making significant strides in preparing for the Maha Kumbh 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj, ensuring a seamless power supply throughout the Mela area. In a collaborative effort with the electricity department, the fair administration is implementing extensive preparations to establish a robust and reliable electricity infrastructure.

    As part of these preparations, two new substations are under construction in the Gangapar Jhunsi and New Bailey regions. The 132/33 kV Hetapatti transmission substation, being developed in Jhansi, is designed to deliver continuous power to the fairgrounds as well as urban and rural areas, benefiting approximately 250,000 residents, including those in Awas Vikas, Trivenipuram, Sahason, and Hetapatti. The New Bailey substation aims to provide electricity to around 100,000 people in Bailey, Myorabad, Katra, and Rajapur.

    Yogi govt plans impenetrable security for Maha Kumbh with AI-Powered CCTV

    Additionally, the Phaphamau substation is undergoing capacity enhancements to ensure improved power supply to nearly 50,000 residents in the Phaphamau market and surrounding rural areas. Twelve interlink lines are being constructed to connect the city’s major 33/11 KV substations, which will ensure reliable electricity for approximately 700,000 people.

    In line with safety and aesthetic considerations, all high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) power lines along Airport Road, Baghambari Road, and Peshwai Marg are being placed underground. This initiative will not only enhance the visual appeal of these areas but also help prevent accidents, facilitating smooth processions for Akharas during the event.

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government ramps up cleanliness drive, over 10,000 cleaning staff to be deployed

    To further enhance reliability, 33 KV Ring Main Units (RMUs) are being installed at crucial substations in Awas Vikas, Daraganj, Fort Road, and Someshwarnath. These units will allow for swift restoration of power in the event of faults, typically within 10 to 15 seconds, thereby guaranteeing continuous electricity to the fairgrounds.

    With these comprehensive measures, the Yogi government is committed to providing a safe, reliable, and well-equipped environment for the millions of devotees expected to participate in the Maha Kumbh 2025.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court snt

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court

    ED raids MUDA in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids MUDA office, Mysuru in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Sabarimala online booking: How to book tickets for darshan of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala? gcw

    Sabarimala online booking: How to book tickets for darshan of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala?

    Kerala: P Sarin to contest Palakkad by-election as LDF Candidate under CPM symbol dmn

    Kerala: P Sarin to contest Palakkad by-election as LDF Candidate under CPM symbol

    Recent Stories

    How to Decorate Your Home with Elegant Vases?

    How to Decorate Your Home with Elegant Vases?

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court snt

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court

    ED raids MUDA in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids MUDA office, Mysuru in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets RTM

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

    cricket PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152 run victory scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152-run victory

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon