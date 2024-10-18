Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures uninterrupted power supply

The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj by ensuring a reliable power supply. Key initiatives include constructing new substations, enhancing capacity, underground power lines, and installing 33 KV Ring Main Units to guarantee continuous electricity for millions of attendees.

The Yogi Adityanath government is making significant strides in preparing for the Maha Kumbh 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj, ensuring a seamless power supply throughout the Mela area. In a collaborative effort with the electricity department, the fair administration is implementing extensive preparations to establish a robust and reliable electricity infrastructure.

As part of these preparations, two new substations are under construction in the Gangapar Jhunsi and New Bailey regions. The 132/33 kV Hetapatti transmission substation, being developed in Jhansi, is designed to deliver continuous power to the fairgrounds as well as urban and rural areas, benefiting approximately 250,000 residents, including those in Awas Vikas, Trivenipuram, Sahason, and Hetapatti. The New Bailey substation aims to provide electricity to around 100,000 people in Bailey, Myorabad, Katra, and Rajapur.



Additionally, the Phaphamau substation is undergoing capacity enhancements to ensure improved power supply to nearly 50,000 residents in the Phaphamau market and surrounding rural areas. Twelve interlink lines are being constructed to connect the city’s major 33/11 KV substations, which will ensure reliable electricity for approximately 700,000 people.

In line with safety and aesthetic considerations, all high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) power lines along Airport Road, Baghambari Road, and Peshwai Marg are being placed underground. This initiative will not only enhance the visual appeal of these areas but also help prevent accidents, facilitating smooth processions for Akharas during the event.



To further enhance reliability, 33 KV Ring Main Units (RMUs) are being installed at crucial substations in Awas Vikas, Daraganj, Fort Road, and Someshwarnath. These units will allow for swift restoration of power in the event of faults, typically within 10 to 15 seconds, thereby guaranteeing continuous electricity to the fairgrounds.

With these comprehensive measures, the Yogi government is committed to providing a safe, reliable, and well-equipped environment for the millions of devotees expected to participate in the Maha Kumbh 2025.

