Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan breaks down over Avinash Mishra's remarks, Sara’s frustration leads to self-Slap

In one of the most intense episodes of this season, contestants of the Bigg Boss house faced a dramatic confrontation following Avinash Mishra's nomination for jail. The argument escalated quickly, with contestants losing their tempers and exchanging harsh words, making it one of the ugliest spats in the show's history.

Avinash's outburst was particularly directed at fellow contestant Arfeen Khan, whom he suggested needed "mind coaching." This comment did not sit well with Arfeen, who fiercely defended himself, arguing that questioning someone's profession is crossing a line. The tension reached new heights as emotions ran high, leading to deep hurt feelings among the participants.

After Avinash’s eviction, the atmosphere remained heavy. Sara, another contestant, confided in Shilpa Shirodkar about the pain of having their profession questioned, particularly for Arfeen, who had to choose his career over the birth of their twins. Overwhelmed by the memories, Arfeen broke down, while Sara, feeling the weight of the situation, slapped herself in distress.

The drama didn't end there. When Avinash made a return to the house, Sara confronted Bigg Boss, questioning the decision to reinstate him. Her frustration resurfaced as she reflected on Avinash’s earlier comments, leading her to lose her composure once again. Avinash, on the other hand, maintained his stance, asserting that he never intended to belittle anyone’s profession.

The situation escalated further as contestants Eisha and Alice voiced their discontent, calling out Avinash for his remarks on Arfeen’s career. This ongoing conflict highlights the emotional toll of reality television, where personal comments can lead to devastating consequences among contestants, reminding viewers of the fragile nature of their relationships within the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house.

