Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan breaks down over Avinash Mishra's remarks, Sara’s frustration leads to self-Slap

    In a dramatic Bigg Boss 18 episode, Arfeen Khan breaks down over Avinash Mishra's hurtful comments, while Sara expresses her frustration with a self-slap.
     

    Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan breaks down over Avinash Mishra's remarks. Sara's frustration leads to self-Slap NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    In one of the most intense episodes of this season, contestants of the Bigg Boss house faced a dramatic confrontation following Avinash Mishra's nomination for jail. The argument escalated quickly, with contestants losing their tempers and exchanging harsh words, making it one of the ugliest spats in the show's history.

    Avinash's outburst was particularly directed at fellow contestant Arfeen Khan, whom he suggested needed "mind coaching." This comment did not sit well with Arfeen, who fiercely defended himself, arguing that questioning someone's profession is crossing a line. The tension reached new heights as emotions ran high, leading to deep hurt feelings among the participants.

    After Avinash’s eviction, the atmosphere remained heavy. Sara, another contestant, confided in Shilpa Shirodkar about the pain of having their profession questioned, particularly for Arfeen, who had to choose his career over the birth of their twins. Overwhelmed by the memories, Arfeen broke down, while Sara, feeling the weight of the situation, slapped herself in distress.

    The drama didn't end there. When Avinash made a return to the house, Sara confronted Bigg Boss, questioning the decision to reinstate him. Her frustration resurfaced as she reflected on Avinash’s earlier comments, leading her to lose her composure once again. Avinash, on the other hand, maintained his stance, asserting that he never intended to belittle anyone’s profession.

    The situation escalated further as contestants Eisha and Alice voiced their discontent, calling out Avinash for his remarks on Arfeen’s career. This ongoing conflict highlights the emotional toll of reality television, where personal comments can lead to devastating consequences among contestants, reminding viewers of the fragile nature of their relationships within the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house.

    ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra on comparisons with BB 17's Abhishek Kumar; Here's what he said

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets RTM

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces ED interrogation for alleged IPL betting promotion, Read more NTI

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces ED interrogation for alleged IPL betting promotion, Read more

    When Alia Bhatt 'JUMPED' with excitement over movie offer with Salman Khan RTM

    When Alia Bhatt ‘JUMPED’ with excitement over movie offer with Salman Khan

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her favourite gateway - WATCH ATG

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her favourite gateway - WATCH

    Malaika Arora opens up on breakup with Arjun Kapoor, says: 'I live with strength..' NTI

    Malaika Arora opens up on breakup with Arjun Kapoor, says: 'I live with strength..'

    Recent Stories

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court snt

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court

    ED raids MUDA in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids MUDA office, Mysuru in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets RTM

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

    cricket PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152 run victory scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152-run victory

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon