Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Out of wicketkeeping duties, Jurel steps In

The BCCI has confirmed that Rishabh Pant, who injured his knee on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, will not be keeping wickets on Day 3. Dhruv Jurel will replace him as the wicketkeeper. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his condition.

Pant sustained the injury while keeping wickets to Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in the 37th over of New Zealand's innings. The ball struck the same knee that had undergone multiple surgeries following a serious car accident two years ago. Pant immediately left the field of play. After Day 2's play, captain Rohit Sharma explained that Pant had swelling in his knee and they couldn't risk further injury, which is why he left the field.

India were reduced a paltry 46 and New Zealand scored 180/3 at the end of second day's play. Matt Henry picked up five wickets for the visitors, while Will O'Rourke accounted for four wickets and Tim Southee Chipped in with one.

Kiwi opener Devon Conway scored a blistering 91 runs of 105 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes. Tom Latham and Co. are now in a commanding position in the first Test and India would need a remarkable fight back to take anything from the Bengaluru Test.

