    Malaika Arora opens up on breakup with Arjun Kapoor, says: 'I live with strength..'

    Malaika Arora has faced tough times recently, including a breakup with Arjun Kapoor and the loss of her father, Anil Mehta. She opens up about finding strength from her loved ones during this difficult period.
     

    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Malaika Arora has recently faced some tough times in her life. She split up with Arjun Kapoor earlier this year, and she lost her father, Anil Mehta, last month. In a recent interview with GlobalSpa Magazine, Malaika talked candidly about finding fortitude in the face of these obstacles.

    In the interview, Malaika shared, “You have to dig deep within to find strength. My family, friends, and work are very important sources of peace and resilience for me. My surroundings also support me in maintaining my strength and stability. Their assistance is really helpful to me in keeping everything together."

    Malaika also mentioned her close group of girlfriends, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora, who have always been there for her. She was thankful and said, “To be honest, without my girlfriends, I would not exist. They watch out for me, help and uplift me, and maintain my sense of reality. They are everything to me.”

    Earlier this year, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor reportedly ended their relationship. Fans became concerned when she did not attend Arjun’s midnight birthday celebration in June and did not wish him on social media. This led to rumors about their breakup. Later, they were seen at an event where they ignored each other, which seemed to confirm the split.

    Malaika’s father, Anil Mehta, passed away in September at his home in Mumbai. Before this sad event, Malaika was in the Maldives for a cover shoot and talked about wellness and lifestyle with the magazine. This interview was her first since her father’s death.

    After her father’s passing, Malaika released a statement asking for privacy from the media and well-wishers. The statement read, "We regret to inform you of the demise of our beloved father, Anil Mehta. In addition to being our closest friend and husband, he was a kind man and a loving grandfather. We respectfully ask for privacy during this trying time as our family is in complete shock."

