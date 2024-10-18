Juhi Chawla leads Hurun India Rich List 2024 as wealthiest actress

Entertainment
Hurun India recently revealed the 2024 list of richest actresses. This list includes names from Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone.
Juhi Chawla tops the Hurun India 2024 list of richest actresses. She has a net worth of 4600 crores. She has surpassed the previously richest actress, Aishwarya Rai.
Apart from films, Juhi Chawla also earns from Red Chillies Group. She also has a stake in the IPL team KKR. She also owns several real estate properties.
Aishwarya Rai is the second richest actress on the Hurun India 2024 list. According to the report, Aishwarya Rai has assets worth 850 crores.
Priyanka Chopra is third on the Hurun India 2024 list of richest actresses. Priyanka has assets worth 650 crores.
According to the report, Alia Bhatt is fourth on the list. She has assets worth 550 crores. Alia mostly earns from films and advertisements.
Deepika Padukone is fifth on the Hurun India 2024 list of richest actresses. She has assets worth 500 crores.