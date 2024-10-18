Entertainment

Juhi Chawla leads Hurun India Rich List 2024 as wealthiest actress

Richest Actresses List

Hurun India recently revealed the 2024 list of richest actresses. This list includes names from Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone.

Juhi Chawla is the richest actress

Juhi Chawla tops the Hurun India 2024 list of richest actresses. She has a net worth of 4600 crores. She has surpassed the previously richest actress, Aishwarya Rai.

Juhi Chawla's income sources

Apart from films, Juhi Chawla also earns from Red Chillies Group. She also has a stake in the IPL team KKR. She also owns several real estate properties.

Aishwarya Rai, second richest actress

Aishwarya Rai is the second richest actress on the Hurun India 2024 list. According to the report, Aishwarya Rai has assets worth 850 crores.

Priyanka Chopra's net worth

Priyanka Chopra is third on the Hurun India 2024 list of richest actresses. Priyanka has assets worth 650 crores.

Alia Bhatt's net worth

According to the report, Alia Bhatt is fourth on the list. She has assets worth 550 crores. Alia mostly earns from films and advertisements.

Deepika Padukone is 5th on the list

Deepika Padukone is fifth on the Hurun India 2024 list of richest actresses. She has assets worth 500 crores.

