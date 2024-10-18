When Alia Bhatt ‘JUMPED’ with excitement over movie offer with Salman Khan

The actress declared that in 2019, she would work with Salman Khan and the director of Devdas on a love story called Inshallah.

Alia Bhatt has left her mark in the film industry with her consistently powerful performances. With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia cemented her place as a successful actor following several successful films. The actress received multiple Best Actress awards, including the National Film Award for this role.

However, did you know that before Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt received an offer for another massive Bhansali script starring Salman Khan? The actress declared that in 2019, she would work with Salman Khan and the director of Devdas on a love story called Inshallah. In a previous interview, Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement at receiving the offer, saying she "jumped" when she learned about it. However, it's said that creative disagreements led to the film's shelving.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt revealed, "Literally, I ran to the corner, and I jumped up and down for five minutes because I was so excited." The 31-year-old actress also shared that she was abroad when she got the call for the offer.

In 2019, Alia Bhatt took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah”

Recently, Inshallah made headlines once more when, in an interview with The Lallantop, Alia expressed her hope that the film be brought back because it's a fantastic love tale. Alia Bhatt is currently getting ready for the Love & War film shoot, which is another Bhansali production. She would appear in this with co-star Vicky Kaushal from Raazi and her husband Ranbir Kapoor. It is set to release in theaters on March 20, 2026.

Salman Khan is currently hosting reality show Bigg Boss 18. According to sources, he'll next be starring in the action movie Sikandar, which is produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. Sikander is expected to be released in theaters on Eid 2025. Additionally, Salman will feature in Kick 2.

