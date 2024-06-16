'At least she is alive....', Swara Bhaskar REACTS to Kangana Ranaut getting slapped at Chandigarh airport

Swara Bhasker shared her thoughts on Kangana Ranaut being slapped by a CISF constable in Chandigarh. Swara, who co-starred with Kangana in Tanu Weds Manu, condemned the incident but criticized Kangana for allegedly justifying violence in other contexts. She pointed out that Kangana had previously defended incidents such as Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, questioning the consistency of her stance on violence.

In an interview with Connect Cine, Swara expressed that any reasonable person would agree that what happened to Kangana was wrong, emphasizing that violence and assault are unacceptable. She acknowledged that Kangana should not have been slapped but noted that at least Kangana was alive and had security around her. Swara highlighted the severity of violence in the country, where people have been lynched, shot, and beaten, criticizing those who justify such acts and then speak out about Kangana's case.

Swara addressed Kangana’s past tweets and videos where Kangana allegedly justified violence, including the tweet that led to her Twitter ban and her defense of Will Smith's actions at the Oscars. Swara pointed out that although the person responsible for slapping Kangana had been punished, there were many instances of violence in the country where the perpetrators remained unpunished.

For context, Kangana was slapped by a CISF guard at Chandigarh airport on a Thursday afternoon while traveling to New Delhi, following her Lok Sabha election win from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. The CISF woman constable involved, Kulwinder Kaur, has been suspended, and an FIR is being registered against her based on a complaint by CISF officials. Additionally, a complaint has been filed with the local police by the CISF.

