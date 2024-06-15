Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Indian batter Shubman Gill sent home over disciplinary issues? Here's the truth

    Reports of Shubman Gill's departure from Team India due to disciplinary issues and strained relations with captain Rohit Sharma have been refuted, with sources clarifying the true reasons behind the decision.

    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, rumors surfaced regarding Shubman Gill's departure from Team India due to disciplinary issues and strained relations with captain Rohit Sharma. However, the truth behind these claims reveals a different story.

    Initially, reports suggested that Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan would be sent home following the conclusion of India's group-stage matches in the tournament. Both players were part of the reserves, alongside Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, and while Rinku and Khaleel will continue with the squad into the Super 8s, Gill and Avesh will return home after India's game against Canada in Florida on Saturday (June 15). According to Cricbuzz, their return was planned only up to the US leg of India's T20 World Cup campaign, barring unexpected injuries.

    The decision to send Gill and Avesh home was primarily due to India's current squad depth, with sufficient players available, including reserves like Yashasvi Jaiswal. Given the team's strategy likely focusing more on spinners in the Caribbean, the BCCI opted to send the duo back to India.

    Following the reports, several news outlets suggested that Gill's departure was linked to disciplinary reasons and his alleged issues with captain Rohit Sharma. Some reports even mentioned that Gill had unfollowed Rohit Sharma on Instagram.

    However, Gaurav Gupta from The Times of India refuted these claims, calling them 'grossly incorrect'. He clarified that Gill and Avesh Khan are returning home solely because India's current squad is adequately stocked and not due to any disciplinary issues.

    "Reports of Shubman Gill being sent home from US on disciplinary grounds are grossly incorrect, he and Avesh Khan are returning purely due to enough India players being there (including reserves)," Gupta wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

    Meanwhile, India has already secured their place in the Super 8s after winning their first three group games. Their final group game against Canada will be followed by their departure for the Caribbean for the next round.

