Asha Bhosle celebrates Bhai Dooj; performs aarti for Mumbai's BJP President Ashish Shelar [PHOTOS]

Asha Bhosle celebrated Bhai Dooj with Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, showcasing their close bond. In a viral video, she was seen performing aarti, applying tilak, and offering sweets to Shelar, who sat respectfully on the floor

Asha Bhosle celebrated Bhai Dooj; performs aarti for Mumbai's BJP President Ashish Shelar [PHOTOS] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 4:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle marked Bhai Dooj with Mumbai’s Bharatiya Janata Party President and MLA, Ashish Shelar. Celebrating in Shelar’s office, she was seen applying a tilak, performing the aarti, and offering sweets to him, a traditional gesture of blessing.

A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) captured Bhosle's Bhai Dooj celebrations with Shelar. In the video, Shelar sat on the floor as Bhosle performed the aarti, praying for his well-being. As a gesture of respect, Shelar offered her sweets and sought her blessings by touching her feet. Bhosle wore a blue floral saree, while Shelar was dressed in a white shirt and black pants.

Bhosle and Shelar share a strong bond, often celebrating occasions like Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj together. During Raksha Bandhan, Shelar visited Bhosle’s residence, where she tied a rakhi on his wrist. He later shared a photo from the occasion with a heartfelt caption in Marathi. Additionally, Bhosle attended Shelar’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration alongside her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor bring their feud into the house [WATCH]

Renowned as one of Hindi cinema's most accomplished vocalists, Bhosle’s career spans over eight decades, featuring numerous songs across various Indian languages. Some of her iconic hits include "Sharara," "Le Gayi," "Radha Kaise Na Jale," "Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye," and "Kajra Mohabbat Wala." Her contributions have earned her countless accolades, including the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2008, she was also honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. Recently, she enthralled audiences with a performance at the ‘Asha 90 Live Concert’ in Dubai.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor bring their feud into the house [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor bring their feud into the house [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: YRKHH actor Shehzada Dhami evicted from Salman Khan hosted show [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: YRKHH actor Shehzada Dhami evicted from Salman Khan's show [WATCH]

They are doing a favour..', Taapsee Pannu REVEALS not being paid much for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' ATG

'They are doing a favour..', Taapsee Pannu REVEALS not being paid much for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'

Guruprasad dies by suicide: Revisiting director's controversial #MeToo comment AJR

Guruprasad dies by suicide: Revisiting director's controversial #MeToo comment

Who was Sandalwood Director Guruprasad, who committed suicide? vkp

Who was Sandalwood Director Guruprasad, who committed suicide?

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees to experience Amrit Kalash, selfie points at Sangam AJR

Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees to experience Amrit Kalash, selfie points at Sangam

TASMAC Diwali liquor sales dip: Check district-wise breakdown AJR

TASMAC Diwali liquor sales dip: Check district-wise breakdown

TASMAC Diwali liquor sales dip: Check district-wise breakdown AJR

TASMAC Diwali liquor sales dip: Check district-wise breakdown

Silver Mangalsutra: 7 designs for modern women ATG

Silver Mangalsutra: 7 designs for modern women

Silver Mangalsutra: 7 designs for modern women ATG

Silver Mangalsutra: 7 designs for modern women

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon