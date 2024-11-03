Asha Bhosle celebrates Bhai Dooj; performs aarti for Mumbai's BJP President Ashish Shelar [PHOTOS]

Asha Bhosle celebrated Bhai Dooj with Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, showcasing their close bond. In a viral video, she was seen performing aarti, applying tilak, and offering sweets to Shelar, who sat respectfully on the floor

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle marked Bhai Dooj with Mumbai’s Bharatiya Janata Party President and MLA, Ashish Shelar. Celebrating in Shelar’s office, she was seen applying a tilak, performing the aarti, and offering sweets to him, a traditional gesture of blessing.

A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) captured Bhosle's Bhai Dooj celebrations with Shelar. In the video, Shelar sat on the floor as Bhosle performed the aarti, praying for his well-being. As a gesture of respect, Shelar offered her sweets and sought her blessings by touching her feet. Bhosle wore a blue floral saree, while Shelar was dressed in a white shirt and black pants.

Bhosle and Shelar share a strong bond, often celebrating occasions like Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj together. During Raksha Bandhan, Shelar visited Bhosle’s residence, where she tied a rakhi on his wrist. He later shared a photo from the occasion with a heartfelt caption in Marathi. Additionally, Bhosle attended Shelar’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration alongside her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

Renowned as one of Hindi cinema's most accomplished vocalists, Bhosle’s career spans over eight decades, featuring numerous songs across various Indian languages. Some of her iconic hits include "Sharara," "Le Gayi," "Radha Kaise Na Jale," "Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye," and "Kajra Mohabbat Wala." Her contributions have earned her countless accolades, including the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2008, she was also honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. Recently, she enthralled audiences with a performance at the ‘Asha 90 Live Concert’ in Dubai.

