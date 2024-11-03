Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor bring their feud into the house [WATCH]

The rivalry between Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, which began during their time on MTV Splitsvilla, has reignited as they prepare to enter Bigg Boss 18 as wild card contestants

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor's rivalry dates back to their time on MTV Splitsvilla. During the show, the duo initially teamed up but soon clashed when Kashish chose to prioritize money over progressing in the game, leading to Digvijay’s unexpected exit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now, as both are set to join Bigg Boss 18 as wild card contestants, a promotional clip featuring their heated argument in front of host Salman Khan has been released. In the promo, Kashish introduces herself as the "main character," claiming her presence is the reason Digvijay has an opportunity to enter the show.

Upon arriving at the Bigg Boss 18 set, Digvijay was approached by paparazzi who inquired about his on-stage altercation with Kashish. He expressed disappointment, stating that she overshadowed his moment with Salman Khan, indicating he wanted to spend more time interacting with the superstar. When asked about Kashish's self-designation as the main character, Digvijay commented that merely declaring oneself as such does not make it a reality. He compared it to claiming to be Salman Khan, emphasizing that no one can simply become who they claim to be.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: YRKHH actor Shehzada Dhami evicted from Salman Khan's show [WATCH]

Both Kashish and Digvijay were rumored to join Bigg Boss before the season commenced, and their simultaneous entry is highly anticipated by fans of Splitsvilla, considering their complicated history.

