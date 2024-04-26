Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arti Singh walks down the aisle to marry Deepak Chauhan; inside video goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Arti Singh's enchanting wedding with Dipak Chauhan captivated hearts at Mumbai's ISKCON temple

    Television actress Arti Singh recently tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan in a splendid ceremony held at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on Thursday, April 25. The event, which has been garnering significant attention on social media, showcased the couple's joyous union.

    Arti was a vision in a traditional red lehenga, adorned with intricate jewelry, as she made her bridal entry down the aisle. Emotions ran high as she walked towards Dipak, who looked dashing in a white sherwani, ready to embark on this new journey together.

    The star-studded affair saw the presence of several celebrities, including Arti's co-stars from Krushna Abhishek’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, such as Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, and Rajiv Thakur. Additionally, her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Hindustani Bhau graced the occasion to bless the newlyweds.

    A notable highlight was the presence of Arti's uncle and renowned actor, Govinda, who made a grand entry at the wedding reception. His attendance surprised many, considering his absence from Arti's pre-wedding festivities. Govinda's relationship with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, Arti's elder brother, had soured in the past, leading to speculation about his attendance. However, his cheerful presence at the wedding added to the joyous atmosphere.

    Arti's husband, Dipak Chauhan, entered her life through the matchmaking efforts of his aunt. Despite meeting various potential partners, Arti found a genuine connection with Dipak, who made sincere efforts to win her heart. A successful entrepreneur and founder of an event management company, Dipak maintains a low profile with a private Instagram account. At 38 years old, he also serves as the brand ambassador for Road Safety World Series.

