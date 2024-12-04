Who is Sreeleela? Know unknown facts about Pushpa 2 star

Unveiling lesser-known facts about actress Sreeleela, who performed an item song in Pushpa 2. Discover surprising aspects of this young star's life and career.

Sreeleela

Sreeleela, known for her captivating dance moves, gained immense popularity in a short span. She debuted in the Kannada film 'Kiss' in 2019 and later appeared in Telugu films like 'Pelli SandaD' (2021) and 'James' (2022) in guest roles.

Actress Sreeleela

Sreeleela's breakthrough came with Ravi Teja's 'Dhamaka.' She also impressed audiences with her performances in Balakrishna's 'Bhagavanth Kesari' and Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram.' Her dance steps in the 'Chair' song from 'Guntur Kaaram' went viral.

Sreeleela's Parents

She danced with Allu Arjun in a song for 'Pushpa 2.' Let's explore some unknown facts about Sreeleela. She is the daughter of gynecologist Swarnalatha and businessman Surabneni Sudhakar Rao. Her parents separated before she was born. Raised by her mother, Sreeleela aspired to be a doctor.

Sreeleela's Adoption

However, she developed a passion for acting. Initially, her family objected but later agreed. She balances her acting career with her medical studies (MBBS). Two years ago, Sreeleela adopted two children with disabilities. She portrayed a young mother in the Kannada film 'Bai to Love.' This experience inspired her to adopt. She adopted a boy and a girl. Sreeleela was 21 when she became a mother through adoption. She continues to support various charitable organizations.

Sreeleela's Career Trajectory

After her item song in 'Pushpa 2,' Sreeleela works on films like 'Mass Jathara,' 'Robinhood,' and 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh.' The success of 'Dhamaka' led to numerous offers, which she accepted. However, many of these films underperformed. Sreeleela's career declined as quickly as it rose. Now, she is taking a more cautious approach.

