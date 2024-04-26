Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Voted for change against hatred, divisive politics seen in last decade...' Actor Prakash Raj in Bengaluru

    Actor Prakash Raj cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Friday. The actor was spotted early in the morning at a polling station in Bengaluru.

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Actor Prakash Raj was spotted at the polling station on April 26 to cast his vote in Bengaluru. After casting the vote, he stated, “My vote stands for my right, for my power to choose who represents me, who will be my voice in the Parliament.”

    He added, “It is very important to choose a candidate whom you believe in, and I have voted for the candidate I believe in and to the manifesto they have brought in and for the change, because of the hatred and divisive politics we have seen in the last decade,” he said after casting his vote.”

    Prakash Raj, an actor-turned-politician, ran for the Bangalore Central constituency but finished third in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Despite his vigorous campaign efforts, he received just 28,906 votes, lagging his opponents P.C. Mohan and Rizwan Arshad, who received nearly 6 and 5 lakh votes, respectively. P.C. Mohan of the BJP triumphed, winning his third straight victory in Bangalore Central.

    Prakash Raj expressed his determination to continue working for a secular India despite criticism and humiliation, acknowledging the challenges ahead and thanking his followers for their solidarity.  In a tweet at the time, he said, “a SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. …. JAI HIND.”

    Prakash Raj faced hurdles throughout the campaign, including false charges of backing the Congress party that spread on social media. Despite his efforts to disprove them, the accusations persisted and affected the campaign's outcome.

    Faced with tough competition from both the BJP and the Congress, Prakash Raj emphasised themes such as education, healthcare, and unemployment in his message to Bangalore Central voters. Despite not being seen as a viable contender in political circles, he remained true to his convictions throughout the campaign.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 8:56 AM IST
