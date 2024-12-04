Yogi govt to enrich Mahakumbh 2025 with star-studded cultural extravaganza

The Yogi Adityanath government is set to make Maha Kumbh 2025 a cultural and spiritual extravaganza with a lineup of grand events. Bollywood stars and renowned artists, including Ashutosh Rana, Hema Malini, and Puneet Issar, will present captivating performances.

In a bid to make Maha Kumbh 2025 an unforgettable experience, the Yogi Adityanath government has planned a series of grand cultural events blending spirituality, tradition, and entertainment. Bollywood stars and renowned artists will captivate devotees with their performances, featuring stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the divine significance of the Kumbh.

Celebrated actor Ashutosh Rana will perform ‘Humare Ram,’ while actress and MP Hema Malini will present a mesmerizing depiction of ‘Ganga Avtaran.’ Puneet Issar, famed for his role in the Mahabharat television series, will transport the audience to ancient India with his powerful performance on the epic Mahabharat.

These cultural events will take place at the Ganga Pandal, organized by the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, ensuring a grand celebration of India's rich heritage and traditions.

Renowned Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana, known for his captivating performances, will present ‘Hamare Ram’ on January 25 at the Ganga Pandal, portraying the role of Ravana in this dramatic production. On January 26, legendary actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini will enchant the audience with her dance drama ‘Ganga Avtaran.’

On February 8, Bhojpuri and Bollywood actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will perform ‘Shiv Tandava,’ while Puneet Issar will bring the epic ‘Mahabharat’ to life on February 21.

No Mahakumbh would be complete without sharing the rich history and significance of Kumbh. Special arrangements have been made for cultural evenings dedicated to this theme. The cultural festivities will commence on January 22 with a Kathak dance drama by Kathak Kendra, Sangeet Natak Academy, centered on the theme of Kumbh.

On January 23, Lucknow's Bharatendu Natya Academy will present ‘Kakori Mahagatha,’ followed by a choreographed production, ‘Kumbh Ka Safarnama,’ by Maitreya Pahadi on February 1. The grand finale on February 23 will feature ‘Kumbh Gatha,’ presented by Reliance Entertainment and Sobo Film, creating a mesmerizing conclusion to the cultural celebrations.

As part of the cultural programs proposed to begin on January 10, an exciting lineup of performances will captivate devotees throughout Mahakumbh 2025. On January 11, Odisha's Prince Group will dazzle audiences with their ‘Dashavatar’ dance presentation.

The schedule includes performances by Mathura's Madhava Band and Agra's Crazy Hoppers on January 16, followed by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on January 17, and Kolkata's Golden Girls on January 19. Manipur's Bastar Band will perform on January 21, and Delhi's Shrinkhala Dance Academy will showcase their talent on January 27.

The musical journey continues in February with the Indian Ocean Band on February 7, Agni Band on February 17, and Mumbai's Maati Bani Band on February 19. Sufi Band Thaikkudam Bridge will perform on February 20, and the Kabira Band from Mumbai will conclude the festivities with a mesmerizing performance on February 22.



The Maha Kumbh 2025 will feature a unique cultural experience as Ramlilas from India and other countries take center stage at the Ganga Pandal. On January 18 and February 14, Ramlilas incorporating folk dances from different countries will be presented through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Additionally, Shriram Bharti Kala Kendra will stage their renowned Ramlila performances on February 15 and 16, while Shalini Khare from Madhya Pradesh will depict the ‘Ramayana’ through Kathak on February 22.

The cultural festivities also include a Kavi Sammelan by renowned poets from across India on January 20 and a rare heritage folk instrument presentation by Rajesh Prasanna on January 21. On January 24, audiences can enjoy choreographed shows by ‘UP Folk Night’ and cultural performances representing various states.

On February 18, the legendary flutist Rakesh Chaurasia will mesmerize devotees with his soulful flute recital, adding a harmonious touch to the grand celebration. These performances promise to enhance the spiritual and cultural richness of Maha Kumbh 2025.

