Samantha-Naga Chaitanya to Dhanush-Aishwaryaa to Dileep-Manju Warrier7 Shocking South Indian Celebrity Splits

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation adds to the list of shocking celebrity breakups. This article explores seven of the biggest splits in the South Indian film industry.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

Tamil star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's divorce after 18 years has shocked fans. This article looks at seven major celebrity splits in the South Indian film industry.

article_image2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce after 4 years of marriage. Both stars have spoken about the impact of the separation.

article_image3

Amala Paul and AL Vijay's divorce was a scandalous separation. Allegations of mental torture and career prioritization fueled the conflict.

article_image4

Dileep and Manju Warrier's amicable split turned ugly as fans accused Dilip of infidelity and Manju of being self-centered.

article_image5

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's separation from his wife Renu Desai in 2012 shocked fans. They had married in 2009.

article_image6

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Ashwin Ramkumar ended their 7-year marriage in 2017 due to irreconcilable differences. Also Read: Not just Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya too has been a divorcee; read on

article_image7

Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati divorced in 1990 after marrying in 1984. They are the parents of Naga Chaitanya.

article_image8

Trisha Krishnan and Varun Manian called off their engagement in 2015. Also Read: Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split?

article_image9

AR Rahman and Saira Banu
After over three decades of marriage, legendary music composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have announced their separation. Saira acknowledged the judgement in a statement sent by her attorney, Vandana Shah. AR Rahman responded to the news on social media a few hours later, calling the choice "heart-wrenching" after nearly 29 years of marriage. The couple, who married on March 12, 1995, have three children: Khatija, Raheema, and AR Ameen.

