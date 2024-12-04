AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Spin set to play key role as pink-ball clash curator promises balanced pitch

The second Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Adelaide Oval, starting Friday, is expected to see a pitch that balances both pace and spin.

The second Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Adelaide Oval, starting Friday, is expected to see a pitch that balances both pace and spin, with curator Damian Hough promising a 6mm grass cover to assist the pacers early in the game. Hough explained that this grass would not only aid fast bowlers in the early stages but would also provide spinners with more assistance as the match progresses.

"History suggests that it is hard to bat under lights in Adelaide. The pitch will have 6mm of grass. We're trying to allow all facets of the game to shine at some stage during the game," Hough said.

"What we're trying to do is have a coarse mat grass -- thatchy type of grass that's dry and hard. And the reason we do that is we're trying to get as much pace and bounce out of the pitch as what we can get for us, for Adelaide, which is a lower clay content," he added.

Reflecting on the recent Perth Test, which India won by a record 295 runs, Hough said that batting conditions had become easier as the game moved forward. He aims to achieve a similar balance in Adelaide, with spin expected to come into play as the match enters its later stages.

"Spin normally plays a role so it can get a good bite or purchase out of that grass and it normally gets good bounce. So that's a game plan. Hopefully, as the ball gets older, the batters can cash in and if there's a partnership out there, they cash in and go from there," he said.

"Spin always plays a role in Adelaide. You need to pick a front-line spinner. There should never be a question of 'do we, don't we?' It should always be 'do'," Hough added.

"From my side, always pick a spinner. The idea of leaving that extra bit of grass and that matty grass is for the spinner to be able to get purchase out of that mat and get it to bite, grip, and bounce. We want spin to play a role at Adelaide. We might not be able to get as much as other places around the world, but spin traditionally plays a role," he further stated.

The Adelaide Oval’s pitch is historically known for providing assistance to both pacers and spinners, with conditions under lights typically favoring seamers and spinners alike.

"Normally the quicks should be able to get some assistance throughout the game. And we know the quicks can. Spin can come into it in that night session. Under lights, if they can get hold of a new ball in that night session, normally is quite entertaining. We're trying to get that balance right...We're trying really hard to ensure that the balance between bat and ball is there and we can allow the batters to shine strategically throughout the course of the game," Hough said.

However, the weather may play a role in the proceedings. Potential thunderstorms are expected on the opening day, which could delay the start of the game.

"I am not sure exactly on the timing of those storms coming through, but we're expecting to pull covers a bit on Friday. Hopefully it clears out on Saturday morning ... then it should be good for the remainder of the Test," he said.

"The ball hooping around has got nothing to do with the pitch. Under right conditions, right weather, the ball will move," he added.

The pink-ball Test will be India’s first in Australia since their infamous collapse to 36 all out at the same venue in 2020. While the result was a painful memory for the visitors, Hough dismissed any suggestions that the pitch played a role in India's downfall.

"On the morning of day three, no one would have expected that Test match to finish in three days. That was just really good bowling from Australia...I don't think the pitch played a part in that," he said.

