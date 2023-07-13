Are you an Anushka Sharma fan? Here are 7 lesser known facts about actress

Anushka Sharma is a popular Indian actress and film producer known for her roles in Hindi films. Here are seven lesser-known facts about Anushka Sharma:

Born on May 1, 1988, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, Anushka Sharma started her career as a model and later transitioned into acting. She has garnered critical acclaim for her versatile performances and has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Anushka Sharma made her acting debut in 2008 with the film "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi," directed by Aditya Chopra. Her portrayal of the character Taani won her accolades and nominations for several awards. She went on to star in various successful films, including "Band Baaja Baaraat," "Jab Tak Hai Jaan," "PK," "Sultan," "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," and "Sanju."

Modeling career: Before entering the film industry, Anushka Sharma started her career as a model. She walked the ramp for several renowned fashion designers and appeared in numerous commercials and print advertisements. Debut film opposite Shah Rukh Khan: Anushka made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" in 2008, where she starred opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Her performance as the vivacious Taani earned her critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress. Producer and entrepreneur: Anushka Sharma ventured into film production in 2014 with her production company, Clean Slate Films. She has produced successful films like "NH10," "Phillauri," and "Pari," where she also played the lead roles. In addition to films, she has also launched her clothing line called Nush. Animal rights activist: Anushka Sharma is an avid animal lover and has been actively involved in advocating for animal rights. She has campaigned against animal cruelty and has also supported initiatives to promote the adoption of stray animals. Philanthropy work: Anushka Sharma has been involved in various philanthropic activities. She has supported causes like education for the girl child, disaster relief, and cancer awareness. She has also actively contributed to relief funds during natural calamities. Academic background: Anushka Sharma has an academic background in arts. She pursued her Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore, India. Destination wedding: Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members and remained a much-talked-about event.

These lesser-known facts shed some light on Anushka Sharma's diverse career and her involvement in various social causes.

