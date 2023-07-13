Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you an Anushka Sharma fan? Here are 7 lesser known facts about actress

    Anushka Sharma is a popular Indian actress and film producer known for her roles in Hindi films. Here are seven lesser-known facts about Anushka Sharma:

    Are you an Anushka Sharma fan? Here are 7 lesser known facts about actress ADC EIA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 11:45 PM IST

    Born on May 1, 1988, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, Anushka Sharma started her career as a model and later transitioned into acting. She has garnered critical acclaim for her versatile performances and has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Anushka Sharma made her acting debut in 2008 with the film "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi," directed by Aditya Chopra. Her portrayal of the character Taani won her accolades and nominations for several awards. She went on to star in various successful films, including "Band Baaja Baaraat," "Jab Tak Hai Jaan," "PK," "Sultan," "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," and "Sanju."

    ALSO READ: Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed for sharing poster where Vijay Deverakonda keeps leg on her

    1. Modeling career: Before entering the film industry, Anushka Sharma started her career as a model. She walked the ramp for several renowned fashion designers and appeared in numerous commercials and print advertisements.

    2. Debut film opposite Shah Rukh Khan: Anushka made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" in 2008, where she starred opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Her performance as the vivacious Taani earned her critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress.

    3. Producer and entrepreneur: Anushka Sharma ventured into film production in 2014 with her production company, Clean Slate Films. She has produced successful films like "NH10," "Phillauri," and "Pari," where she also played the lead roles. In addition to films, she has also launched her clothing line called Nush.

    4. Animal rights activist: Anushka Sharma is an avid animal lover and has been actively involved in advocating for animal rights. She has campaigned against animal cruelty and has also supported initiatives to promote the adoption of stray animals.

    5. Philanthropy work: Anushka Sharma has been involved in various philanthropic activities. She has supported causes like education for the girl child, disaster relief, and cancer awareness. She has also actively contributed to relief funds during natural calamities.

    6. Academic background: Anushka Sharma has an academic background in arts. She pursued her Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore, India.

    7. Destination wedding: Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members and remained a much-talked-about event.

    These lesser-known facts shed some light on Anushka Sharma's diverse career and her involvement in various social causes.

    ALSO READ: Oscars winner Guneet Monga appointed as 'Breakthrough India Ambassador' for 2023 by BAFTA and Netflix

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    When Anushka Sharma publically took potshots on Karan Johar vma

    When Anushka Sharma publically took potshots on Karan Johar

    Kiralik Ask to Fatmagul: 5 popular Turkish Dramas which are rage in India vma eai

    Kiralik Ask to Fatmagul: 5 popular Turkish Dramas which are rage in India

    5 Best-selling Erotica Novels made into Hollywood Movies vma eai

    5 Best-selling Erotica Novels made into Hollywood Movies

    Oscars winner Guneet Monga appointed as 'Breakthrough India Ambassador' for 2023 by BAFTA and Netflix RBA

    Oscars winner Guneet Monga appointed as 'Breakthrough India Ambassador' for 2023 by BAFTA and Netflix

    Janhvi Kapoor lures rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya with sizzling sexy photos ADC

    Janhvi Kapoor lures rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya with sizzling sexy photos

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 health advantages of consuming carrots everyday ADC EIA

    Here are 7 health advantages of consuming carrots everyday

    cricket Yashasvi Jaiswal's Inspiring Journey; from selling 'Pani Puri' to remarkable Test century on debut osf

    Yashasvi Jaiswal's Inspiring Journey; from selling 'Pani Puri' to remarkable Test century on debut

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: One Jabeur secures final spot after thrilling comeback victory, will face Marketa Vondrousova osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur secures final spot after thrilling comeback victory, will face Marketa Vondrousova

    football Ahead of Inter Miami debut, fan stuns Lionel Messi with kiss during selfie moment (WATCH) osf

    Ahead of Inter Miami debut, fan stuns Lionel Messi with kiss during selfie moment (WATCH)

    Here are 7 fashionable ways to style a skirt, try them out! ADC EIA

    Here are 7 fashionable ways to style a skirt, try them out!

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon