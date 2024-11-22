Global Blue Group Holding Stock Drops Despite Solid Q2 Earnings Report: Retail’s Exuberant

Revenue increased 17% year-over-year (YoY) to €132 million (~$137 million) during the quarter driven by a solid performance in both Tax Free Shopping Solutions and Payments

Global Blue Group Holding Stock Drops Despite Solid Q2 Earnings Report: Retail’s Exuberant
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 10:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 10:39 PM IST

Shares of technology and payments firm Global Blue Group Holding ($GB) fell 4% on Friday after the company announced its second-quarter earnings report.

Revenue increased 17% year-over-year (YoY) to €132 million (~$137 million) during the quarter driven by a solid performance in both Tax Free Shopping Solutions and Payments.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 25% YoY to €59 million (~$61 million).

Adjusted net income group share rose to €20.7 million compared to €14 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Segment-wise, Tax Free Shopping Solutions revenue rose 18% YoY to €101.9 million while Payments revenue increased 16% YoY to €23.4 million, driven predominantly by increased margins on treasury gains.

Meanwhile, Post-Purchase Solutions’ revenue dipped 1% YoY to €6.7 million led by “management’s focus on contribution margin.”

Notably, the firm raised its repurchase program to $15 million and extended it for an additional nine months to Nov. 30, 2025.

The company said that taking into account the recent luxury market slowdown and the group’s decision to accelerate €5 million of investments (fixed costs) in future growth initiatives, it has adapted the FY24/25 adjusted EBITDA guidance to €185 million - $205 million.

At the same time, long-term targets include 8-12% revenue growth and a net leverage ratio of lower than 2.5x.

CEO Jacques Stern said that the macro and microeconomic environment in which Global Blue operates remains highly favorable and that the travel industry is experiencing positive trends.

Following the earnings announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (96/100), accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter (95/100) that hit a one-year high.

GB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:26 a.m. ET on Nov. 22, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits GB’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:26 a.m. ET on Nov. 22, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of the firm have gained over 26% on a year-to-date basis.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Exchange Rate Used In Converting Financials: €1 = $1.04<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Elastic’s Stock Gets Flooded With Price Target Hikes After Earnings Beat: Retail Is All In

Elastic’s Stock Gets Flooded With Price Target Hikes After Earnings Beat: Retail Is All In

Agrify Stock Doubles To Hit Over 1-Year High After $25.9M Placement, But Retail Wary Of Short-Covering Rally

Agrify Stock Doubles To Hit Over 1-Year High After $25.9M Placement, But Retail Wary Of Short-Covering Rally

Amazon Stock In Focus As Firm Invests Another $4B in Open-AI Rival Anthropic: Retail Reaction Tepid

Amazon Stock In Focus As Firm Invests Another $4B in Open-AI Rival Anthropic: Retail Reaction Tepid

Amazon Stock In Focus As Firm Invests Another $4B in Open-AI Rival Anthropic: Retail Reaction Tepid

Amazon Stock In Focus As Firm Invests Another $4B in Open-AI Rival Anthropic: Retail Reaction Tepid

UPS Stock Rises Despite $45M SEC Penalty Over Freight Business Valuation: Retail’s Stuck In 'Neutral'

UPS Stock Rises Despite $45M SEC Penalty Over Freight Business Valuation: Retail’s Stuck In 'Neutral'

Recent Stories

Elastic’s Stock Gets Flooded With Price Target Hikes After Earnings Beat: Retail Is All In

Elastic’s Stock Gets Flooded With Price Target Hikes After Earnings Beat: Retail Is All In

Agrify Stock Doubles To Hit Over 1-Year High After $25.9M Placement, But Retail Wary Of Short-Covering Rally

Agrify Stock Doubles To Hit Over 1-Year High After $25.9M Placement, But Retail Wary Of Short-Covering Rally

Social media influencer Sofia Ansari's bikini photoshoot goes viral RBA

Social media influencer Sofia Ansari's bikini photoshoot goes viral

Social media influencer Sofia Ansari's bikini photoshoot goes viral RBA

Social media influencer Sofia Ansari's bikini photoshoot goes viral

When is IPL 2025? IPL Mega Auction 2025: Full Schedule All you need to know RBA

When is IPL 2025? IPL Mega Auction 2025: Full Schedule All you need to know

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon