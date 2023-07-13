Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars winner Guneet Monga appointed as 'Breakthrough India Ambassador' for 2023 by BAFTA and Netflix

    The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Guneet Monga, is the first Indian film to win the 'Documentary Short Film' category at the 95th Academy Awards.

    Oscars winner Guneet Monga appointed as 'Breakthrough India Ambassador' for 2023 by BAFTA and Netflix RBA
    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has named renowned director Guneet Monga as the Breakthrough India Ambassador for 2023. Guneet Monga expressed her sincere thanks and joy at being recognised by such a prestigious organisation.

    Guneet, Founder and CEO of Sikhya Entertainment, was quoted by The Statesman as saying, "It's an honour to take on this Ambassador role, following in the footsteps of A.R. Rahman to help raise the profile of emerging talent across the creative industries in India." As an industry backer and jury member for BAFTA Breakthrough in 2022, I can tell with confidence that the initiative has helped several excellent independent Indian talents."

    Take a look here:

    It has also announced a deadline extension of application by 2 weeks, with the new deadline now being July 20. Guneet, who also received the Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, wrote to her Twitter handle, “I am absolutely thrilled to be supporting @BAFTA. Breakthrough India as an ambassador. In its third year in India, this remarkable initiative, in partnership with @netflix, is on the lookout for the extraordinary talent shaping the future of film, games, and television. The deadline for submitting applications is the 20th of July, so I urge all aspiring talents to apply promptly. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! #BAFTABreakthroughIndia #Netflix.”

    The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Guneet Monga, is the first Indian film to win the 'Documentary Short Film' category at the 95th Academy Awards. Guneet Monga, the producer, and Kartiki Gonsalves, the director, made history by being the first Indian producer and filmmaker to get this honour. They are also the first Indian female producer and director to receive an Academy Award nomination. The Elephant Whisperers is produced by Sikhya Entertainment's Guneet Monga and Achin Jain.

