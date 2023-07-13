Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed for sharing poster where Vijay Deverakonda keeps leg on her

Because of her brand-new song 'Aradhya' from the upcoming movie Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become the centre of criticism. A screenshot of Vijay Deverakonda keeping his leg on her was posted by a few Twitter users. They made fun of her by reposting an old 2013 tweet she had made about a backwards poster. Others claimed that "Karma hit her back." She commented on how retrograde it was back in 2013 when a poster of Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon from Nenokkadine was published. "Saw a poster of a yet-to-be-released Telugu film. Not only is it deeply regressive, but it's point is actually that it is deeply regressive (sic)." she wrote.

Now that the Aradhya song has been published, some online users have made Samantha's old tweets and the poster showing Vijay grabbing her leg popular. Some of them even made the argument that Kushi, one of numerous Samantha films, is retrograde. In Aradhya's song, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, who are portrayed as a newlywed couple, display lovely romance and cuddly moments. The song has already shot to the top of the charts and won over many music fans. Shiva Nirvana is the director of the eagerly anticipated movie Kushi. The pan-Indian movie will debut on September 1 around the globe.

On the other hand, Samantha has finished filming Citadel, an upcoming web series. She uploaded a snapshot on Thursday morning, noting that Citadel's final day on July 13 was meaningful to her. After wrapping off the session, the actress was also seen in Mumbai last night. Directors Raj and DK of 'The Family Man' are in charge of the Indian adaptation of Citadel, which also features Varun Dhawan. The actress will reportedly take a six-month vacation from work after completing her present work obligations. In order to concentrate on her health, the actress is pausing her professional career.

