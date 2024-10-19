Are Salman Khan's friends in danger? Kiccha Sudeep and Rashmika Mandanna's fans worried

After Baba Siddiqui's murder, Salman Khan's security is heightened, but the Bishnoi gang's threats have his close friends, especially Kichcha Sudeep and Rashmika Mandanna, worried. Are Salman Khan's associates also in danger?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is distressed after the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Salman has now been granted Y+ security. But if Baba Siddiqui, who had the same level of security, was murdered, how can Salman Khan sleep peacefully? The matter doesn't end here! According to reports, the Bishnoi gang has warned that those who help Salman Khan will meet the same fate.

As most people know, Baba Siddiqui was close to Salman, which is why he was murdered. Those arrested after his murder have reportedly said that all of Salman's close associates will meet the same fate. It is being reported that Salman Khan's close friends have been warned after learning this. Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is also included in the list of Salman Khan's close friends.

Also, Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna is acting in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Sikander', which is currently being shot. Therefore, both their fans are now worried on social media and are saying, 'Sudeep Sir, be careful.., Rashmika Madam, be careful please..'. Moreover, it is being reported that actress Rashmika Mandanna's family is also worried.

It is being reported that Rashmika Mandanna's family is very scared of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's threat and they have told Rashmika to be very careful on the shooting location. Also, it is reported that they have said, 'If possible, cancel the agreement of this film and leave the film..'. At the same time, Sudeep's fans are worried because Kichcha Sudeep and Salman Khan have been close friends for many years. It is also being said that it is useless to worry so much. Everyone's prayer is that nothing like this happens.

However, neither actress Rashmika Mandanna nor actor Kichcha Sudeep has given any public statement about this. Social media is flooded with posts and comments about this. Salman's close friends are saying that Salman Khan is very scared after Baba Siddiqui's murder, this is not a lie. After all, why does the Bishnoi gang hate Salman Khan so much?

Twenty-six years ago, Salman Khan's film team was shooting in Rajasthan. Then he hunted a blackbuck there. The Bishnoi community worships the blackbuck as God. Therefore, Lawrence Bishnoi has warned Salman Khan that they will not spare anyone who kills their God.

If Salman Khan had apologized to the Bishnoi community after the killing of the 'blackbuck', all this controversy would not have happened. There is criticism on social media that Salman is not able to sleep, and the country's tax money is being unnecessarily spent on the Y+ security of an actor and his close friends. Who will answer..?

Latest Videos