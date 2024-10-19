Karwa Chauth 2024: Understanding sargi- Its significance, rituals, and food items

Karwa Chauth Sargi is a pre-dawn meal consumed by women observing the fast. Learn about its significance and importance in the Karwa Chauth tradition.

Karwa Chauth, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. This year, it falls on November 1st. Married women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being of their husbands. This day strengthens the bond between couples. Women traditionally dress up, apply henna, receive gifts, and gather to enjoy the festivities. Many women, especially in Punjabi tradition, receive Sargi from their mothers-in-law.

What is Sargi in Karwa Chauth?

Sargi is a traditional pre-dawn meal prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law, blessing them with a happy and prosperous marriage. This custom is prevalent in North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Women wake up before sunrise, typically around 4-5 am, and consume a platter of sweet and savory dishes to sustain themselves throughout the day without food or water. The mother-in-law presents a thali containing sweets, savories, dry fruits, coconut, mathri, sarees, and jewelry.

Significance of Sargi

Sargi holds great significance in the Karva Chauth festival, symbolizing love and devotion. It is a pre-dawn meal prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law, filled with nourishing foods to help them sustain throughout the day of fasting. This gesture strengthens family bonds and highlights the importance of marital commitment.

What does a Sargi Thali contain?

Sargi includes delicious and nutritious food items believed to help women sustain their fast. Here's what a Sargi thali typically includes:

Fruits: Fruits are high in water content, keeping you hydrated during the Nirjala fast.

Dry Fruits: Raisins, almonds, cashews, and pistachios are included as they are packed with nutrients, providing energy and keeping you active.

Sweets: Eating something sweet before starting any auspicious work is considered good luck. Sweets boost your spirits and help you complete the fast positively.

Light Cooked Meal: A light, cooked meal is prepared, which is both nutritious and filling.

