Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on Sunday, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 23 development projects worth Rs 6,611.18 crore. As a third-term MP from Varanasi, PM Modi's visit is seen as a Diwali gift to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Varanasi on Sunday, bringing a Diwali gift to the nation. Kashi is fully prepared to offer a grand welcome to its MP. As a third-term MP and Prime Minister from Varanasi, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 23 development projects valued at Rs 6,611.18 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a range of public facilities, including those related to healthcare, education, sports, religion, tourism, employment, housing, and aviation.

Among the key projects, he will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Varanasi Airport and the construction of a new terminal. Additionally, he will inaugurate the RJ Shankara Eye Hospital and address an audience of over 20,000 people at the Sigra Sports Stadium.

From the stage, the Prime Minister may announce a new initiative by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust to provide free meals for caretakers at Sanskrit schools and hospitals. As per the schedule, he will arrive in Varanasi at around 1 p.m. and depart by 6 p.m.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel will welcome the Prime Minister, while several central and cabinet ministers, including both Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, are expected to attend the event. Officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Olympic Association are also likely to be present.

BJP Kashi region president Dilip Patel said that the people of Kashi will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with drums and flower showers upon his arrival on Sunday. BJP workers have also organized welcome arrangements at various locations.

After inaugurating the Shankara Netralaya at Harhua Ghazipur Ring Road from Babatpur International Airport, the Prime Minister will travel by road to the Sigra Sports Complex, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects.

In addition, the Prime Minister will address a large public gathering at Sigra Stadium, with an expected attendance of over 20,000 people, including athletes, sports enthusiasts, intellectuals, dignitaries, public representatives, and BJP workers.

He will inaugurate the state-of-the-art R Jhunjhunwala Shankara Eye Hospital, constructed at a cost of Rs 90 crore, which is part of his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi.

Besides, 14 projects, including the Sigra Stadium built at a cost of Rs 380.13 crore, will be dedicated to the public. The foundation stone for two major schemes, with a total investment of Rs 2,874.17 crore, will also be laid.

Project to be inaugurated and cost in crores (380.13 crores)

--Redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex, Sigra-216.29 crores

--Tourism redevelopment work in Sarnath--90.20 crores

--Construction of hostel in CIPET Campus, Karsada--13.78 crores

-Construction of 100-bed capacity boys, girls hostel and public pavilion in Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium, Lalpur -12.99 crores

-Beautification and redevelopment of 20 parks in Varanasi city-7.85 crores

-Construction of high-tech lab in women's ITI Chowkghat and ITI Karaundi-7.08 crores

-Construction of barracks in Central Jail, Varanasi-6.67 crores

-Construction of plastic waste management center in CIPET Campus, Karsada--6.00 crores

-Tourism development in Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple Work--6.02 crores

-Construction of 48 staff houses in Central Jail, Varanasi-5.16 crores

-Construction of Town Hall Shopping Complex--2.51 crores

-Construction of residential buildings in Primary Health Center, Bharthara- 2.16 crores

-Construction of Community Health Center, Chiraigaon-1.93 crores

-Construction of activity zone and parking under Kakarmatta flyover-1.49 crores

Projects for which foundation stones will be laid and cost (2,874.17 crores)

-Expansion of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, construction of new terminal building and other related construction work -2870 crores

-Construction of academic block and girls hostel in Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya Araziline -4.17 crores

Projects to be inaugurated and foundation stone laid in other districts and states

Development Projects to be inaugurated worth Rs. (225.88 crores)

-Construction of new terminal building of Rewa Airport - 91 crores

-Construction of new terminal building of Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur - 80.32 crores

-Construction of 'A' civil enclave in Sarsawa Airport - 54.56 crores

Projects for which foundation stones will be laid (Rs 3,041 crore)

-Construction of new civil enclave in Bagdogra Airport - 1550 crores

-Construction of new civil enclave in Darbhanga Airport - 912 crores

-Construction of new civil enclave in Agra Airport - 579 crores

Eye hospital built at a cost of 90 crores will be inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the modern RJ Shankara Eye Hospital, constructed at a cost of Rs 90 crore in Harhua Ghazipur Ring Road-1, Madhopur village, under the auspices of the Srikanchi Kamkoti Medical Trust. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel will also be present at the event.

The hospital aims to provide superior and free eye care to economically disadvantaged individuals across Purvanchal and neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration ceremony will also be attended by Jagadguru Vijayendra Saraswati, Peethadhipati of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, along with saints and mahants of the Peetham, as well as over a thousand people associated with their tradition.

Prime Minister likely to announce a free meal initiative during his address

According to Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, the Trust, in collaboration with Natyakotam Sanstha, has arranged to provide meals for students in 16 Sanskrit schools and attendants in 3 hospitals. A trial run of the Satvik Sanatan Kitchen was conducted at the Annakshetra in Jammu Kothi, located in Godaulia, within the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises.

The scheme will initially serve meals to around 3,000 beneficiaries, with plans to expand to 5,000 beneficiaries in the future. A successful trial of the free food initiative was completed on Friday, and the Prime Minister is expected to announce the program on October 20.

Latest Videos